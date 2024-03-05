Bridgewater-Raynham’s Reese Bartlett buries Wellesley with winning basket in OT Division 1 thriller

The ball swished through the net with 1.3 left, the clock hit zero, and the Trojans stormed the court to celebrate a stunning and scintillating 43-42 overtime win Tuesday at Wellesley High.

Reese Bartlett swerved from right to left with 5 seconds remaining, curled around an Ally Piecewicz screen, skillfully split two Wellesley defenders, and rose up for a floater with 2.7 to go.

WELLESLEY — With 10.4 seconds on the clock, and Bridgewater-Raynham down 1, everyone in the gym knew where the ball was going.

“That’s what seniors do,” Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey said. “They rise to the occasion. They understand the magnitude of the situation. There was no one I would rather have with the ball in her hands in that moment than Reese Bartlett.”

The Colby College-bound Reese Bartlett (above, right) poured in a game-high 17 points for the No. 12 Trojans, including the winning basket in OT. "That's what seniors do," said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The Colby College-bound guard Bartlett poured in a game-high 17 points, including 5 in overtime, to go with 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Junior Brenna Woodbury added 12, highlighted by three clutch 3-pointers in the second half, and the No. 12 Trojans (15-7) advanced to their second straight Division 1 quarterfinal.

Sophomore Shannon Welburn paced the No. 5 Raiders (17-5) with 16, sophomore Tara Battaglino added 13 points and 18 rebounds, and Shea Welburn chipped in 13.

Battaglino provided a go-ahead layup in transition to cap a 7-0 flurry late in OT, then Bartlett went to work.

“We kept our composure and played like we knew how to play at the end of the game,” Bartlett said. “We stayed calm. We’re just excited to advance. We’re not ready to go out yet.”

In the first meeting between the schools, back in mid-January, the Raiders held Bartlett scoreless en route to a tight win. Heading into the rematch, the Trojans entered with a healthy mix of respect for their opponent and genuine optimism.

“We said pregame, ‘Why not us?’” Seavey said. “There was no pressure on us in this game.”

Bartlett and Woodbury set the tone early, as B-R built an 11-9 edge through 1. Laura Girouard upped the defensive intensity in the second, helping Wellesley take a 16-15 halftime edge.

Wellesley jumped ahead, 26-20, through three, as Battaglino continued to grab a steady stream of rebounds. The Trojans responded with an 8-0 burst, capped by a deep Woodbury 3, to tie it at 28 with 4:28 remaining. Woodbury’s poise was on display all night, and her shooting carried the Trojans late.

The teams headed to OT knotted at 32 after a see-saw stretch, but the chaos was just beginning.

Wellesley pulled ahead early, B-R responded to take a 41-35 advantage on a Camden Strandberg 3 with 1:46 left, then Shannon Welburn, Shea Welburn, and Battaglino all scored in a span of 1 minute, 14 seconds to put the resilient Raiders in front.

Bartlett then provided the signature moment of the high school girls’ basketball season to date.

“It’s a tough way to end,” said Wellesley coach Glen Magpiong, “but hats off to Bridgewater and Reese for hitting the shot that she hit.”

Bridgewater-Rayhnam’s Reese Bartlett (center) launches her buzzer-beating game-winning shot over Wellesley’s Shannon Welburn (No. 3). Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

When Reese Bartlett found the mark with her OT winner it triggered a wild celebration on the Bridgewater-Raynham bench . . . Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

. . . And on the court, where Reese Bartlett found herself buried at the bottom of a happy mosh pit of teammates. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

