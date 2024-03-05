Bruins fall in overtime after high-flying Oilers score tying goal with time running out in regulation

It was Hyman’s 43rd goal of the season and came moments after Danton Heinen just missed a clinching empty-net goal.

Edmonton forced overtime when Zach Hyman connected with just 1:20 left in the third, spoiling a shutout bid for Linus Ullmark, who was brilliant for most of the night.

Leon Draisaitl scored at 2:18 of overtime to give the Oilers a 2-1 win over a Bruins squad that had dominated for the first 58 minutes of Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden.

Pavel Zacha’s third goal in two nights had given Boston a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the third.

Less than 24 hours after muting Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, the Bruins were charged with trying to slow the newest Edmonton Express, Connor McDavid, and his local sidecar Draisaitl.

Advertisement

Backed by Ullmark (24 saves), Boston did just that, keeping the duo dubbed the “flying guys” by David Pastrnak, off the scoresheet through the first 20 minutes. Ullmark made nine saves in the first (as did his Oiler counterpart, Stuart Skinner), the best of the bunch coming off a bad-angle shot from McDavid that the Bruins goalie spotted and swatted despite a pretty good traffic jam in front.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

McDavid’s speed (he blazes) and stickhandling (he bedazzles) can leave even the fleetest defender flat-footed. When the reigning MVP rumbles down the ice, it’s must-watch hockey for the fans, and sometimes opponents get caught looking, too.

The Bruins (36-13-15) were able to mount some rushes of their own, landing several testers, including Parker Wotherspoon and Pastrnak bombs from the blue line that Skinner gobbled up.

Boston’s best scoring chance of the first came with Dylan Holloway in the penalty box for hooking Jakub Lauko with just over two minutes left in the period. The Bruins moved the puck efficiently with the man advantage and Brad Marchand smashed a one-timer that was labeled for the top corner until Skinner (25 saves) just got a piece to knock the puck away and keep the game scoreless after one.

Advertisement

The sterling goaltending and tight checking continued through the middle period, with each team landing several golden chances but unable to crack Ullmark and Skinner.

Charlie Coyle opened the period by taking a pass from Jake DeBrusk at the post, but he couldn’t jam it past the 6-foot-4-inch Skinner.

The Bruins’ second power play (Derek Ryan off for tripping Pastrnak) was a bit discombobulated and boring except for Kevin Shattenkirk pinning Connor Brown to the glass after the Oiler hacked at Ullmark’s glove following a tie-up.

Edmonton (38-20-2) got its first chance on the man advantage when Jesper Boqvist was whistled for high-sticking Zach Hyman. The Bruins did an effective job squashing the two minutes, despite two clearing attempts going into the stands and another going off Evander Kane’s hip and right to Ullmark.

The Bruins generated some nice momentum with Pastrnak’s one-timer going in and out of Skinner’s mitt and a nice whirling-dervish rush by Charlie McAvoy (it was McDavid-like) that caused four Oilers to spill into each other.

Boston’s best chance of the second came when Marchand sent DeBrusk in on a partial breakaway but Skinner just kicked it with the right pad at the last instant.

McDavid had Edmonton’s best opportunity of the period, getting off a riser (despite having Brandon Carlo draped on him) that Ullmark snagged.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.