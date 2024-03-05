Caitlin Clark’s milestone attracted more viewers Sunday than Celtics rout of Warriors

Caitlin Clark’s record-setting game for Iowa against Ohio State on Sunday attracted more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and was the most watched women’s regular-season basketball game since 1999, Fox Sports announced Tuesday.

Clark scored 35 points and passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division 1 overall career scoring leader during the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win.

Average viewership was 3.39 million and reached a high of 4.42 million late in the second half. Clark set the record with two free throws just before halftime. No women’s regular-season game on any network had more viewers since 3.88 million tuned in for UConn-Tennessee in January 1999, according to Sports Media Watch.