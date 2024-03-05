Playing fast, Catholic Memorial shoots past Needham into Division 1 basketball quarterfinals

At once, the crowd erupted.

With 2:38 left in Tuesday’s Division 1 second-round matchup against Needham, the Catholic Memorial senior guard curled around a screen and caught a pass from Josiah Adamson on the right wing. In a split second, Higgins released a shot amidst a crowd of defenders, drawing a foul as he landed. The ball traveled in the air and splashed the net.

Ryan Higgins’s sixth and final 3-pointer drew the loudest roar of the game from a sold-out Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium.

“It’s exciting to hear the crowd go crazy and watch our student section erupt,” said Higgins. “It’s energizing.”

Higgins sank the free throw for a 4-point play and second-seeded Catholic Memorial was on its way to an 81-64 win over defending state finalist Needham in West Roxbury. Higgins, the Catholic Conference co-MVP, scored a game-high 27 points. Freshman Aiden Pires added 18 and the Knights made 13 3-pointers in a dominant offensive performance.

CM (18-4) will host No. 10 Lawrence, 55-53 winners over Central Catholic on Monday, in the quarterfinals.

“When we play our best offensively it’s hard to stop us,” said Higgins. “It’s fun scoring or not scoring, watching other guys score. It’s just a blast.”

CM spent most of the winter atop the Globe’s Top 20 before dropping three of four to close the regular season. In those defeats, CM’s high-powered offense failed to eclipse 57 points.

Coach Denis Tobin said playing fast was a point of emphasis Tuesday. The Knights obliged, attempting 25 3-pointers and executing at a blistering pace, especially in transition. It helped CM lead 36-30 at half and 58-43 after three.

“We need to play fast because the games in the 50s and 60s we’re vulnerable,” said Tobin. “We want to play in the 70s and 80s because that’s when we’re at our best.”

Despite battling foul trouble, Adamson, the other co-MVP, finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, continuing his torrid freshman season.

No. 15 Needham (14-8) hung tough, but couldn’t keep up with CM’s shot-making. Two-time Bay State Conference Herget MVP Brian Cloonan led the Rockets with 20 points and Jackson Shaw added 15.

“They shot the ball well but I loved the fight of our kids tonight,” said Needham coach Paul Liner. “We played a powerful team but we just kept fighting and fighting.”

Shaw converted a steal and layup in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 58-50. But Pires answered with four straight before Higgins’ 4-point play put the finishing touches.