Celtics at Cavaliers: No Donovan Mitchell as Boston brings 11-game win streak to Cleveland

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams face off at Tuesday night in Cleveland as the Celtics hope to extend their NBA-best win streak to 12 games against the team that held the mantle as hottest in the league until Boston snatched it back last month.
Entering the All-Star break, the Cavaliers had won 18 of 20 games. But they’re 3-4 since the break and coming off a loss to the Knicks on Sunday, their second straight game without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (knee soreness), who will miss at least three more games and possibly more.
Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) and Kristaps Porzingis (left quad contusion) are listed as questionable for the Celtics, who will be without Neemias Queta (right knee hyperextension).
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland
TV, radio: NBCSB, TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -7. O/U: 219.5.
CELTICS
Season record: 48-12. vs. spread: 31-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 29-31
Last 10 games: 10-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6
CAVALIERS
Season record: 39-21. vs. spread: 29-30, 1 push. Over/under: 26-33, 1 push
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 4-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 121.3, Cleveland 114.4
Points allowed per game: Boston 109.9, Cleveland 109.5
Field goal percentage: Boston .487, Cleveland .481
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .447, Cleveland .454
3-point percentage: Boston .386, Cleveland .366
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .346, Cleveland .360
Stat of the day: 22.1, the Celtics’ average margin of victory during their 11-game win streak
Notes: The Celtics have won eight in a row on the road . . . Tuesday’s game marks the start of a five-game road trip that takes Boston to Denver, Phoenix, Portland, and Utah . . . Cleveland will be without Mitchell’s 28.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game this season . . . Boston’s lead in the Eastern Conference is eight games over the Bucks and nine games over the Cavaliers entering play Tuesday . . . Tuesday’s game will be the third meeting between Boston and Cleveland this season. The Celtics prevailed 120-113 on Dec. 12 and 116-107 on Dec. 14. Both games were in Boston . . . On Monday, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Jaylen Brown was awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.