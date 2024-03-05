Celtics at Cavaliers: No Donovan Mitchell as Boston brings 11-game win streak to Cleveland

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams face off at Tuesday night in Cleveland as the Celtics hope to extend their NBA-best win streak to 12 games against the team that held the mantle as hottest in the league until Boston snatched it back last month.

Entering the All-Star break, the Cavaliers had won 18 of 20 games. But they’re 3-4 since the break and coming off a loss to the Knicks on Sunday, their second straight game without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (knee soreness), who will miss at least three more games and possibly more.

Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) and Kristaps Porzingis (left quad contusion) are listed as questionable for the Celtics, who will be without Neemias Queta (right knee hyperextension).