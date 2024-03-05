Celtics’ win streak is history after Cavaliers erase 22-point fourth quarter hole in Cleveland

The final result was a stunning 105-104 Cavaliers win that was finalized when Darius Garland’s shooting foul against Tatum with 0.7 seconds left was overturned.

Boston roared to a 22-point lead with nine minutes left against a team missing three starters. But then Dean Wade seized control, and Jayson Tatum went ice cold after a red-hot first half.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics have not been tested during many fourth quarters while rolling off the 11-game winning streak they brought into Tuesday night’s game against the Cavaliers. For most of the night, there was little reason to believe this game would be any different.

Wade poured in 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum, who was 7 for 9 from the field and scored 22 first-half points, went just 1 for 11 in the second.

The Celtics took a 93-71 lead when Tatum put back his own miss, but Wade was not finished. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers to spark a quick 8-0 run and at least give his team a chance.

At the other end Tatum, who could not miss in the first quarter, suddenly could not score. He struggled to convert inside and out, perhaps forcing the issue a bit.

The Cavaliers kept pushing. Trailing, 97-88, Wade drained two more 3-pointers over a 33-second stretch to bring his team within three. Georges Niang tied the score at 99 before Wade gave the Cavs a 3-point lead by hitting yet another 3-pointer, his fifth of the quarter, with 2:34 left.

With Cleveland leading, 103-99, Porzingis found Jrue Holiday for a cutting layup with 1:39 to play. But after a Cleveland turnover, Porzingis missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from the left arc.

After a timeout, Garland’s lob attempt to Jarrett Allen was knocked away, and the Celtics rushed upcourt and got a 3-point play from Porzingis. Garland missed a layup before Wade converted a follow-slam with 19.1 to go.

The Celtics elected not to call timeout, and Tatum looked for space near the top of the key before driving to the right elbow and firing a jumper. Garland was whistled for making contact with Tatum, but the Cavaliers challenged the call.

It was determined that Tatum kicked his leg out on the play, and that Garland would not have made contact with Tatum’s elbow if not for that act. That led to a jump ball at midcourt; the Celtics won it, but time expired before they could call time out.

The Cavaliers were without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (knee), and big man Evan Mobley left the game after spraining his left ankle midway through the third quarter.

The Cavaliers took an early 9-6 lead following a few sloppy possessions by Boston. Things flipped quickly. Cleveland was held without a point for 4 minutes, 50 seconds as the Celtics seized control with a 14-0 run led by Tatum.

Tatum started the game by missing a running one-handed dunk, but that certainly did not spoil his opening half. He made his next seven shots, including five 3-pointers.

Mobley is an elite defender, but he is most effective as a rim protector. When Tatum pulled him out to the 3-point line, he did not have much of a chance. Tatum would lull him with a few crossover dribbles before stepping sideways or backward into an in-rhythm 3-pointer.

On the last play of the quarter, Tatum dribbled near the left arc, intending to take the final shot before he briefly lost possession. That did not stop him. He gathered the ball and poured in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Celtics a 33-25 lead. He had 13 points in the quarter.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called backup center Luke Kornet one of the unsung contributors after Sunday’s win over the Warriors. In the second quarter on Tuesday, his impact was noticeable once again.

He wiped away a Mobley layup attempt before swatting Craig Porter Jr.’s reverse layup try a minute later. Then he disrupted an Isaac Okoro runner. Kornet did not take a shot during his nine-minute stint, but he played a key role in extending the lead. The Celtics pushed ahead by as many as 15 points before taking a 55-45 lead to the break.

Cleveland pulled within four several times in the third period, but the Celtics kept pushing back before anything more damaging could happen. After a Jarrett Allen dunk with 3:58 left made it 71-67, the Cavaliers hit another drought, going three minutes without a point.

White played a key role in that. He sprinted to the right corner and blocked a Garland 3-point attempt, then smothered Caris LeVert at the top of the key and sent back his offering. In between those two plays, he swirled through the lane and converted a 3-point play as he fell on his backside.

Once again, it was a positive stretch with Tatum on the bench. Boston outscored Cleveland, 18-9, while Tatum sat and took an 87-71 lead to the fourth quarter.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.