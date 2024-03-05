Freshman Ronniel Luna delivers late for English High boys in Division 5 triumph over Minuteman

“For a freshman to come up big like that late in the game is huge,” said English coach Eric McKoy.

Luna knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to open a 45-40 lead in the final minutes, lifting English to a 47-40 victory over visiting Minuteman to earn a second straight Round of 8 appearance.

Junior Janeudy Brea led English High boys’ basketball team with 18 points, but it was freshman Ronniel Luna (9 points) who delivered the biggest shot of the evening for the No. 13 Eagles at Madison Park.

Seniors David Castillo and Wilberg Pina cominbed for 27 rebounds and point guard Alonzo Garcia handed out 7 assists along with 5 points and 4 steals for the Eagles (8-14).

“This shows the program is going in the right direction,” said McKoy, who will lead his team against No. 5 Mahar (17-5) in the Round of 8. “We’re making strides now and hopefully we can get more kids to come to English and keep going from here.”

Division 1 State

CM led 36-30 at the half and opened a 49-33 lead in the third before Needham roared back, cutting the deficit to 58-50.

But Pires rattled off four straight before Higgins converted a 4-point play from the left wing for the knockout punch. The Knights (18-4) will host No. 10 Lawrence in the quarterfinals.

Xaverian 83, Methuen 70 — Lorenzo Carrara led the No. 5 Hawks (16-6) with 32 points and seniors Ty Cheney (19 points, 6 rebounds, 11 assists) and JJ Honekamp (8 points, 2 blocks, 2 steals) also starred in a second-round victory, setting up a test at No. 4 North Andover (17-4) in the Round of 16 Friday at 6 p.m.

Lowell 54, Andover 45 — Tzar Powell-Aparacio produced a stellar two-way performance with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals to lift the No. 9 Red Raiders (16-6) over their Merrimack Valley rival in the Round of 16, setting up a matchup with top-seeded Worcester North (21-0) in the state quarterfinals.

Division 2 State

Bedford 52, Pope Francis 42 — Justice Buchannan dropped 20 points, Joe Liberman added 15, and Cam Shoesmith tallied 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead the No. 14 Bucs (18-3) in a road upset over the No. 3 Cardinals (17-4) to reach the Round of 8.

Scituate 55, Leominster 48 — Michael Porter scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the No. 15 Sailors (20-4) in a second-round victory in Leominster. Brian Good added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Somerset Berkley 53, Canton 50 — Mason Medeiros (18 points), Finn Bjork (12 points, 13 rebounds), and Colten Pacheco (12 points, 5 rebounds) lifted the fourth-seeded Blue Raiders (20-2) to a second-round win.

Division 3 State

Medfield 61, Martha’s Vineyard 54 — Peter Kumar (15 points), Luke Lisciandra (12 points), and Rowan Tracey (11) powered the No. 6 Big Blue (18-4) to the second-round win over No. 11 MV (15-7).

Norwell 49, East Boston 46 — Nick Adams (14 points) and Connor O’Hare (12 points) teamed up for 21 second-half points as the fifth-seeded Clippers (20-2) held off the No. 12 Jets (16-7) in the second-round matchup. Xander Boutros paced Eastie with 12.

Division 4 State

Bourne 61, Monomoy 53 — Mike Dankert scored 22 points for the No. 2 Canalmen (21-1) in a second-round win.

David Prouty 53, Clinton 50 — Senior Alec Fournier scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lift the No. 10 Panthers (17-4) to a second-round win in Clinton.

Manchester Essex 77, Tyngsborough 36 — Senior captains Cade Furse (24 points) and Eddie Chareas (14 points, 15 rebounds) were the catalysts for the No. 5 Hornets (21-1) in the second-round win.

Correspondent Eli Cloutier contributed to this story.