Former Celtic guard Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs a G League contract

The 35-year-old will sign with a G League contract with the Utah Jazz’ affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, per Shams Charania .

Thomas, who played in Boston from 2015 through 2017, last played in the NBA in 2022 with the Lakers and Hornets.

The 5-foot-9-inch guard had his best seasons with the Celtics, making the All-Star Game in 2016 and 2017. He finished fifth in the 2017 MVP voting after averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. His time in Boston ended that August after he was traded to the Cavaliers.