fb-pixelNFL Draft: Jayden Daniels refutes that he's anti-Patriot because of the weather Skip to main content
patriots

Jayden Daniels seems to refute the notion that he’s not a fan of New England

By Rick Seto Globe Correspondent,Updated March 5, 2024, 1 hour ago
Jayden Daniels speaks to the media during last week's NFL Combine.Michael Hickey/Getty

Patriots fans should be happy with Jayden Daniels’s latest social media post Tuesday.

In reply to a report by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that some who are close to the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback does not want to play for New England because of the weather here, the LSU product responded with a single emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In slang, “cap” means “lying.”

Daniels is considered a top-three pick in next month’s NFL Draft, and the Patriots hold the third overall pick. The 23-year-old threw for 40 touchdowns and 3,812 yards last season with an FBS-leading passer efficiency rating of 208. The California native also ran for 10 touchdowns and 1,134 yards in 12 games.

Advertisement


Boston Globe Today