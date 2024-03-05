Jayden Daniels seems to refute the notion that he’s not a fan of New England

Patriots fans should be happy with Jayden Daniels’s latest social media post Tuesday.
In reply to a report by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that some who are close to the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback does not want to play for New England because of the weather here, the LSU product responded with a single emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In slang, “cap” means “lying.”
Daniels is considered a top-three pick in next month’s NFL Draft, and the Patriots hold the third overall pick. The 23-year-old threw for 40 touchdowns and 3,812 yards last season with an FBS-leading passer efficiency rating of 208. The California native also ran for 10 touchdowns and 1,134 yards in 12 games.
