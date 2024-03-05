Patriots are using their transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

Had the Patriots used the franchise tag on Dugger, he would be set to return on a one-year, $17.123 million deal (the average of the top five salaries). If another team offered Dugger a deal, the Patriots again would have the opportunity to match. If they declined, however, they would receive two first-round picks in exchange.

The transition tag means Dugger is currently set to return to the Patriots on a one-year, fully guaranteed $13.815 million deal (the average of the top 10 salaries at safety). If another team offers Dugger a contract after free agency begins, the Patriots will have the right of first refusal. They can match the offer or let him walk for no compensation.

The franchise tag is far more common than the transition tag, which has been placed on only six players in the last 11 years. The other five are running back Kenyan Drake in 2020, cornerback Kyle Fuller in 2018, tight end Charles Clay in 2015, center Alex Mack in 2014, and linebacker Jason Worilds in 2014. Drake and Worilds both played on their tags.

Dugger, whom the Patriots drafted in the second round out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2020, was on the field for a team-high 97.98 percent of the defensive snaps last season. In an elevated role following the departure of longtime captain Devin McCourty, Dugger finished with 109 tackles, seven passes defensed, five quarterback hits, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Teams can use only one tag of any kind per offseason, so offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Patriots can still negotiate an extension with Onwenu before free agency begins next week; otherwise, he will hit the open market.

Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo both expressed interest in retaining Dugger and Onwenu.

“You definitely want those pieces to stay,” Mayo said. “You develop through the draft. If those guys stay — obviously, they’ve been raised here — they can help push the culture forward.”

With Dugger on the transition tag, New England’s salary-cap space drops to about $87 million.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.