Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to miss start of season with elbow injury; Alex Cora ‘concerned’

Red Sox manager Alex Cora broke some bad news on Tuesday morning: Free agent pitcher Lucas Giolito is likely to miss at least the start of the season after feeling some discomfort in his right elbow.

“We’re obviously concerned,” Cora told reporters in Florida. “Not a good day for us.”

ESPN reports Giolito could possibly have a partially torn UCL and flexor strain, which could force the righthander to undergo surgery and miss the entire 2024 season.