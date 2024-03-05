Oilers at Bruins: Boston looks to build momentum with a Stanley Cup contender in town

The Bruins finally found their feet again on Monday night with a convincing 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
Boston had won just one game in its last five. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s visiting Oilers are on another streak, with Edmonton having won four in a row immediately after a three-game losing streak.
The Oilers shot up the Western Conference standings with a 16-game winning streak in January and early February to establish themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Edmonton -120. O/U: 6.5.
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Edmonton 210, Boston 209
Goals allowed: Edmonton 172, Boston 172
Power play: Edmonton 26.9%, Boston 23.6%
Penalty minutes: Edmonton 582, Boston 631
Penalty kill: Edmonton 79.5%, Boston 81.7%
Faceoffs won: Edmonton 52.3%, Boston 49.3%
Stat of the day: Oilers center Connor McDavid is on an 11-game point streak over which he has posted 26 points, 24 of which are assists.
Notes: Pavel Zacha had his first multi-goal game of the season on Monday and Morgan Geekie recorded his fourth goal in three games in the win in Toronto. “The whole game [was strong]. We finally put up a good 60 minutes,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said. “It’s a huge step forward, and a big win for our team.” ... Pastrnak dished out three assists against Toronto, giving him eight points in his last four games and 90 for the season. The top-scoring winger is the eighth player in Bruins franchise history to reach that mark in consecutive seasons. ... Prior to Monday, Boston had allowed three or more goals in 11 consecutive games dating back to a 4-0 shutout of the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 8. ... Leon Draisaitl has three goals and 10 points across his last six games. McDavid leads the NHL with 74 assists.
