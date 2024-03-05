Oilers at Bruins: Boston looks to build momentum with a Stanley Cup contender in town

The Bruins finally found their feet again on Monday night with a convincing 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Boston had won just one game in its last five. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s visiting Oilers are on another streak, with Edmonton having won four in a row immediately after a three-game losing streak.

The Oilers shot up the Western Conference standings with a 16-game winning streak in January and early February to establish themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.