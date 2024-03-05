Patriots mailbag: The Scouting Combine elicits inquiries from fans

It’s a shorter-than-usual mailbag after a long week in Indianapolis, but there were still good questions having to do with the combine, including whom the Patriots might be smitten with, the biggest surprises, and what makes the week so much fun. Let’s get to it.

While a lot of things will change when it comes to the scouting process, I can tell you that the Patriots will continue to put an emphasis on short-area quickness when it comes to receivers and defensive backs. To that end, it’s good to take a look at something like the three-cone drill that measures the ability to change speed or direction.

While it’s not the only barometer for success, it’s part of the conversation when it comes to gauging the Patriots’ interest. Obviously there are other factors — hands, technique, etc. — but any defensive backs or wide receivers in the top 10 in the three-cone, the short-shuttle, or other agility drills are likely on their radar.

The Patriots have 16 unrestricted free agents, and Jalen Mills will void. How many of their own free agents do you expect them to retain?

— Miguel Benzan, via e-mail

A lot of things can happen between now and then, but I’ll say just less than half: Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, Pharaoh Brown, Kendrick Bourne, Anfernee Jennings, and Josh Uche. That feels like an awful lot for a four-win team, but that’s where I stand, at least right now.

Any player who wasn’t supposed to be a big part of the combine step up ?

— Frank, Fishers, Ind.

There were guys who performed well that everyone expected to do well, but there were a few big surprises. North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson showed electric speed with a 4.43 40. (At 6-3 and 233 pounds, that’s unfair.) Everyone knew Texas receiver Xavier Worthy was fast, but his 4.21 40 was astounding. The same could be said for Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton’s arm; everyone was aware of his deep-ball ability, but to see a pass going 70 yards on a line was something else.

Who knows if any of those measurables translate to the next level, but those three certainly popped in Indy.

With the player rating grades released the other day and the Patriots scoring low on facilities, weight room, etc., it begs the questions as to why they haven’t built a full-scale training complex for the team. It is clearly important to the players, and all they have are a few fields behind Gillette and an old field house.

— Patrick Jackson, Amherst

No argument there, Patrick. It was an embarrassment for the franchise to be ranked so low. A few thoughts:

▪ I spoke with a couple of ex-players, and they believed it was more of an emotional reaction to a difficult season than anything. Not saying they were minimizing the issues, but they didn’t seem too concerned.

▪ That being said, the weight room has been an issue for many players over the years. The fact that many players believe they can find better facilities away from the stadium is troubling, and needs to be addressed immediately. The Patriots are in the process of upgrading some of their facilities; perhaps this news can expedite that situation.

▪ These sorts of things can be turned around relatively quickly, with Jacksonville being an excellent example. In 2023, the Jaguars were 28th overall. This past year, they jumped to fifth, thanks in large part to the improved facilities.

There’s lots of talk about trading down from No. 3 to get more picks and snag a lower-rated QB. I know drafting at any position can be a crap shoot, but isn’t it worth a shot to nab one of the three highest-rated QBs who can hopefully be a true cornerstone? If yes, what’s your ranking? Is it worth moving up a spot or two to get the desired QB? And what would it cost to do so going up one or two spots?

— Jim Deveau, Pawleys Island, S.C. (via Wenham)

The Patriots can’t hope to compete in 2024 with the same quarterback room. That being said, there are two options: free agency and the draft. If you pursue free agency, the one name that might make for a good fit is Baker Mayfield. Mayfield worked with Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland, and the two had success. Mayfield is coming off a big year, but if they can get the money right, that would be one path forward.

Then there’s the draft. From this viewpoint, I’d go Caleb Williams at No. 1, Jayden Daniels second, and Drake Maye third. Williams is the closest thing to a generational quarterback in this draft; he consistently makes throws no other quarterback can make.

If you’re the Patriots and you’re interested in moving up, it’s going to take a massive haul; according to the Jimmy Johnson trade valuation chart, the No. 1 pick is worth 3,000 points. The Patriots would have to give up the No. 3 pick (2,200 points), No. 34 (560), and No. 68 (250), or some variation. Washington’s second overall pick (2,600 points) would be slightly cheaper.

Best and worst thing about the combine?

— Gerald Collins, via e-mail

Indy is a great host, and it knows how to do big events. You can pretty much walk everywhere, and there are lots of reasonable options to suit everyone’s taste. There’s a ton of opportunities for networking — connecting with coaches, agents, and other media members — during a relatively slow time on the NFL calendar.

The long days can be a grind (a colleague heard my rasp at the end of the week and said, “Sounds like someone has combine voice”), but if you do it right, the week can really pay dividends for the rest of the year.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.