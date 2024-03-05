Five thoughts on the Patriots following a week at the NFL Scouting Combine

Owner Robert Kraft already has granted Wolf the final say in personnel decisions, including making the third overall pick in the draft and managing the team’s $87 million in salary-cap space. Wolf also hired Alonzo Highsmith as a senior personnel executive to work alongside him, director of player personnel Matt Groh, senior personnel adviser Patrick Stewart, director of pro scouting Steve Cargile, and director of college scouting Camren Williams.

1. After the draft, the Patriots plan to conduct interviews for their vacant “primary football executive” position. But it would come as a surprise if director of scouting Eliot Wolf does not maintain his power.

Five thoughts on the Patriots following a week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine . . .

Even if the Patriots make another addition, Wolf is likely to maintain his de facto general manager responsibilities. The influence of his 14-year tenure in Green Bay is already showing, as the Patriots have modified their prospect grading system to align more closely with that of the Packers.

Members of the front office are expecting some title changes after the draft and before the season. Wolf said Groh is his No. 2 guy, though New England’s “secondary football executive” position also remains vacant.

“Groh grew up in the Patriots system,” Wolf said. “Matt has been a tremendous resource for me, for the whole department, and he continues to take an active role in leadership, pro scouting, college scouting, behind the scenes, contracts. He’s a really good get-stuff-done guy. He’s very self-motivated and he’s a great teammate.”

2. The Patriots brought back Bobby Brown after his season-long stint in Houston. Brown is to Jerod Mayo what Berj Najarian was to Bill Belichick. Brown previously spent seven years with the Patriots, progressing from equipment intern to associate director of football administration.

3. The Patriots are undoubtedly interested in drafting a quarterback, but their information-gathering process is ongoing. New England’s choice will likely come down to Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, neither of whom tested or participated in drills at the combine. Daniels, whose size is a concern, didn’t undergo measurements, either.

With the Commanders’ plans undetermined with the No. 2 pick, the next month of evaluations will be influential. For now, the Patriots are keeping all options on the table.

“If we’re not convicted in who that guy is at No. 3, then we have to seek value somewhere else,” Mayo said. “That means through acquisition. Obviously, it’s not the most popular thing to do, to trade back. I’ve been here as a player and just as a fan — they always get mad when we trade back. But honestly, when we continue to think about how we build this roster, I think you really have to have all scenarios ready to go.”

4. The Patriots know they desperately need to upgrade at wide receiver and might have to do so at a cost. While underwhelming production has made JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker expendable, their contracts complicate the situation.

If the Patriots release Smith-Schuster before June 1, they would create $12.27 million in dead money and lose $1.986 million in salary-cap space. If they cut Parker before June 1, they would create $6.32 million in dead money and just $143,332 in cap space. Neither option seems likely.

If the Patriots release Smith-Schuster after June 1, they would generate $9.63 million in dead money and create just $647,059 in cap room. Cutting Parker after June 1 would generate $4.76 million in dead money and $1.71 million in cap room. Those numbers are marginally better.

A trade after June 1 would be the best-case scenario for the Patriots, though it’s hard to imagine either player will have many suitors. If the Patriots can find a taker for Smith-Schuster after June 1, they’ll open $7.65 million in cap space with $2.63 million in dead money. Trading Parker after June 1 would create $4.9 million in cap space with $1.56 million in dead money.

Facing a similar situation with tight end Jonnu Smith last offseason, New England traded him for a seventh-round pick. If the Patriots cannot find a willing trade partner, would they be willing to eat the cost of a release? Both Smith-Schuster and Parker are under contract through 2025.

In addition to Smith-Schuster and Parker, New England’s wide receiver room includes Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte. Neither Thornton nor Boutte have shown they’re deserving of a spot on the roster, though Wolf and Mayo have expressed interest in giving younger players more a chance.

The Patriots have extended an offer to pending free agent Kendrick Bourne, but it would make sense for Bourne to test the market. The free agent class of wide receivers is relatively weak, as Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and Tampa Bay re-signed Mike Evans. Players that are available include Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, Gabe Davis, Tyler Boyd, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

The draft class of wide receivers, on the other hand, is extremely deep, so the Patriots will have plenty of talented options available if they wait to address the position.

5. Although Wolf shared his best pitch to free agents — with a focus on the “new era” behind Mayo’s leadership — he and Mayo acknowledged that money is ultimately what fuels most decisions for players. A splash in free agency, such as in 2021, is not expected, however, even given the Patriots’ cap space.

“It has to be a culture add,” Mayo said. “That’s what we’re really looking for. We’re not going to be just reckless in our spending in free agency. I don’t think that’s a smart thing to do.”

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, a top priority, will command a hefty price tag. After firing his representation, Onwenu will be handling negotiations on his own.

“It’s no secret we want to try to keep Mike,” Wolf said. “Mike’s really smart. He’s introspective and he’s thoughtful. He knows what he wants, which is always good when you’re dealing with a player. And he’s certainly someone that we view as a cornerstone for us.”

Beyond Onwenu, two lower-profile players the Patriots should make an effort to retain are tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.