Pentucket girls’ basketball holds off Dover-Sherborn to prevail in Division 3 road conquest

Senior captain Gabby Bellacqua led all scorers with 19 points and sophomore Amelia Crowe added 17 points for the Panthers in a contest that rewarded movement and spacing on offense.

The ninth-seeded Panthers fought off two second-half comeback attempts from the No. 8 Raiders to win, 52-47, and advance to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

A second-round road matchup at Dover-Sherborn tested the discipline of the Pentucket girls’ basketball team Tuesday, but it didn’t shake the squad’s resolve.

“Once we kind of get going into the game, that starts to come naturally,” Bellacqua said. “We look at the score, have better awareness in times that we need, and hit big shots.”

After initially trailing, Pentucket (21-1) used a 16-0 run to take a 25-11 lead early in the second quarter. Bellacqua spearheaded the surge with her activity as a cutter, rebounder, and transition finisher.

The Raiders (14-8) didn’t go away. Amari Hughes tossed in a layup just before halftime to get the deficit to single digits, then Dover-Sherborn mounted a run that resulted in Eliana Scalabrine tying the game at 39-all in the fourth quarter.

Pentucket coach John McNamara consistently pushed for his team to move to the ball for passes, either to escape Dover-Sherborn’s press defense or to open up chances in half-court offense. During Pentucket’s critical response — a 13-2 surge that pushed the lead back up to 52-47 — that movement shined. Ava DiBurro (10 points) knocked down two open 3s in the stretch as a result, and Crowe canned another.

“Sometimes we stand and wait for a pass — you’ve got to come get it, and then you get the defense moving,” McNamara. “We’ve got to constantly move.”

Dover-Sherborn made a quality final effort, but ran out of time to complete a comeback. Erica Hills led the Raiders with 18 points but faced tough defense all night, led by Sofia Bellacqua. Scalabrine, the other standout, finished with 5 points.

“We focused on them a lot this week,” Gabby Bellacqua said. “We had a couple girls who were face-guarding, so it was a huge adjustment. We had to put in a couple of new defenses just to keep it in the back pocket.”

Pentucket’s reward for victory: a road date with top-seeded Foxborough, which dropped 95 points in its second-round win Monday against Wilmington. The Panthers have a tall task ahead, but McNamara is ready to get down to game-planning.

“Maybe we’ll show them the Villanova-Georgetown game,” he said, referring to the Wildcats’ historic upset in the 1985 NCAA championship game. “We’ve got a chance for another game, so that’s most important.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 68, Taunton 34 — Julia Webster (20 points, 10 rebounds) was stellar and Charlotte Adams-Lopez collected 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals for the No. 1 Shamrocks (18-4) in the second-round win. Madelyn Steel added 17 points and four assists.

Central Catholic 54, Framingham 51 — Kerri Finneran led the way for the sixth-ranked Raiders (17-4) with 23 points and five rebounds. Aniela Kwo helped out with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Raiders advance to the quarterfinals for a matchup against either No. 3 Sprinfield Central or No. 14 Attleboro.

Weymouth 48, Needham 46 — In the third matchup of the season for the Bay State Conference rivals, senior Megan Doyle collected 27 points and 19 rebounds and senior Callie Flynn finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds as seventh-seeded Wildcats (20-4) earned a trip to top-seeded Wachusett with the second-round win.

Woburn 61, Andover 36 — Ryley McCarthy (12 points), Mckenna Morrison (10 points), and Shannon McCarthy (10 points) powered the No. 4 Tanners (18-4) to a second-round victory over defending state champion Andover (15-8).

Division 2 State

Medfield 69, Leominster 36 — Tess Baacke (16), Naya Annigeri (15), and Izzy Kittredge (13) all scored in double figures for the top-seeded Warriors (20-2) in a second-round win over the No. 17 Blue Devils (13-9).

Walpole 56, Reading 47 — Bella Bingham (25 points) and Izzy Adams (22) lifted the No. 2 Timberwolves (17-5) to a second-round win.

Whitman-Hanson 40, Dartmouth 38 — Freshman Maliah Pierre scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter as the No. 13 Panthers (18-4) ousted fourth-seeded Dartmouth (18-4) in the second round. Sophomore Dylan Hurley scored 11 points and sophomore Jenna Mishou scored 12 points in the win.

Division 3 State

Medway 60, Springfield International 55 — Anna Freeman posted a team-high 16 points and Ellie Copeland added 10 points in a second-round win for the No. 3 Mustangs (18-4).

Norwell 44, East Bridgewater 34 — Reagan Dowd paced the second-ranked Clippers (21-1) with two big baskets in the fourth quarter of the second-round win.

Sandwich 73, North Reading 46 — Madi Lawrence scored a game-high 33 points in a dominant showing for the seventh-seeded Blue Knights (21-1) in a second-round win over the 23rd-seeded Hornets (15-7).

Division 4 State

Littleton 51, Carver 26 — Victoria McCoy scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for the No. 5 Tigers (17-5) in the second-round win.

Division 5 State

Palmer 53, Hopedale 32 — Sophomore Charlotte Theriault scored 20 points to lead the way for the sixth-seeded Panthers (13-8). Vanessa Baer and Loretta Petrashewicz chipped in nine points apiece.

Correspondents Ethan Kagno and Chloe Wojtanik contributed to this story.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.