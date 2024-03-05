Tuesday’s spring training report: Red Sox get the bats working

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox might have issues with pitching this season, but they should hit. They registered 10 hits Tuesday, including a Tyler O’Neill two-run homer in the third inning. Despite his 0-for-3 line, Triston Casas put together quality at-bats, barreling a couple of balls. Enmanuel Valdez went 3 for 3 and fell a homer short of a cycle.

NEXT: The Red Sox will take on the Twins Wednesday at Hammond Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Cooper Criswell will take the ball for the Red Sox, opposing Joe Ryan. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850.

