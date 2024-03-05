With a late flurry and a game-ending block, Somerset Berkley boys’ basketball survives Canton in Division 2

Clinging to a three-point lead on the game’s final possession, Somerset Berkley allowed a Canton shooter to get open. But junior Finn Bjork recovered quickly using his length and athleticism to block the 3-point attempt and secure the win.

Coach Robert Slater called a timeout to settle his team down. The fourth-seeded Raiders then rattled off a 13-3 run over the final few minutes to preserve a heart-stopping 53-50 win over No. 13 Canton in a Division 2 second-round matchup.

SOMERSET — Trailing 47-40 with under three minutes left in the game, the Somerset Berkley boys’ basketball team did not relent.

Advertisement

SB (20-2) will host the Burlington-Mansfield winner in a quarterfinal Friday night.

“I lost [the Canton player] for a second and then I saw he got the ball and knew he had to shoot it” said Bjork. “I jumped as high as I could with my hands up and I got it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With Raider guard Max Finlaw in and out of lineup all game in foul trouble, sophomore reserve Colten Pacheco logged heavy minutes. Pacheco (12 points) used some crafty finishes around the rim to score six fourth-quarter points to keep his team afloat.

“Colten was very impressive getting to the basket” said Slater. “He has been all year.”

The go-ahead score came on a free throw from senior captain Mason Medeiros with 47 seconds left. Trailing 50-48, Medeiros caught an outlet pass and drove straight to the rim, finishing through contact. Medeiros (18 points) completed the and-one at the free-throw line to put the Raiders ahead, 51-50.

That sequence was preceded by a Medeiros layup to cut the deficit to two.

“Mason is my favorite player of all-time” said Slater. “He gets everybody involved. He’s very unselfish. But, when we need him to score like we did tonight, he scores.”

Advertisement

The score was knotted at 15 after one quarter, SB led by five at halftime, and it was deadlocked, 37-all after 24 minutes.

Zaza Francoeur (13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 steals) put together an impressive all-around performance for Canton. He electrified the crowd with two dunks and two blocked shots that were pinned against the backboard. But he was scoreless in the final quarter.

Jamaal McConnell (game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds) had a thunderous dunk — a two-handed put back slam — to put Canton ahead 47-40 before Slater called timeout.

“We just bought in as a team” said Medeiros. “Our coaches preach that our defense can translate into offense. When shots aren’t going in, we have to dig in and get stops.”