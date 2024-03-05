Tensions rise between Israel and UN chief over sexual violence report

The UN report released Monday, which was largely welcomed in Israel, found “reasonable grounds” to believe that sexual violence had occurred in at least three locations and “clear and convincing information” that hostages had been subjected to sexual violence, including rape. It said abuse of those hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip may be continuing.

TEL AVIV — In the latest sign of rising tensions with the United Nations, Israel has recalled its ambassador for consultations, claiming Tuesday that the UN chief was failing to take steps to address a new report finding signs that sexual violence was committed during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a social media post, Israel Katz, Israel’s foreign minister, criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres for not immediately convening the Security Council to discuss the report and to declare Hamas a terrorist organization. The authority to convene the Security Council, however, lies not with Guterres but with the president and members of the council, according to UN bylaws.

Katz said he had recalled UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan for consultation in protest of what he said was a concerted effort by Guterres to “forget the report and avoid making the necessary decisions.” Erdan was on a plane back to Israel on Tuesday, he said.

A UN spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, rejected the claim, saying that “in no way, shape or form did the secretary-general do anything to ‘bury’ the report.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 17 people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, as talks on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended without a breakthrough, according to the Associated Press.

First responders with Gaza’s Civil Defense department circulated footage of rescuers pulling dead and wounded people from the rubble of a house, including a child with blood on his face who was not moving. The nearby European Hospital said it received 17 bodies overnight.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it was carrying out targeted raids on militant infrastructure in Khan Younis while trying to evacuate civilians from the area.

In Israel, despite the skirmishing between Israeli and UN leaders, many in Israel welcomed the report on evidence of sexual violence.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the report was “of immense importance,” and he lauded it for its “moral clarity and integrity.”

The Hostage Family Forum said in a statement that the report made it “glaringly obvious that the female hostages are going through hell every moment, every minute,” and warned that the people of Israel will not forgive Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cabinet if they don’t bring them home.

Ruth Halperin Kaddari, a law professor at Bar-Ilan University in Israel and women’s rights activist, said Tuesday that she was confused by the decision to recall the Israeli ambassador from the United Nations. The UN report, she said, “serves as confirmation on the highest level of the fact that sexual violence and gender atrocities were indeed a part of Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7.”

But tensions have been rising between Israel and the UN, which is broadly distrusted in Israel.

Guterres has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and has been pushing for an immediate and binding cease-fire, as well as for the release of the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel has accused about 30 employees of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, of involvement in those attacks, and the agency’s head on Tuesday said Israel was trying to undermine its operations. And Erdan earlier called on Guterres to resign for remarks condemning the “collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

The UN report was based on information collected in Israel and the occupied West Bank by a team of experts led by Pramila Patten, the secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

The UN report detailed significant challenges to determining what happened on the day of the attack. The report said it was nearly impossible to review the sort of forensic evidence often used to establish sexual assault, and it noted a deep reservoir of suspicion among Israelis toward international organizations like the UN.

Noting that an array of fighters from Hamas and other groups took part in the attack, the report said its experts could not determine who was responsible for the sexual assaults.

In the past, Israeli activists have expressed frustration over what they considered to be the UN’s slow response to the accounts of sexual assault during the Oct. 7 attack. On Tuesday, Herzog’s wife, Michal, said on Israeli radio that the report was “the first time after five months that a senior UN official supports what we’ve been claiming in the past months.”

Hamas has repeatedly rejected the accusations that its fighters had committed sexual violence as part of the Oct. 7 attack. On Tuesday, a senior Hamas leader in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, called the UN report “false” and asserted that it had been “written by the Israelis.” He called for the UN to fire Patten.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.