2024 Oscars: Who will win, who should win, and who shouldn’t be here

There’s a real possibility that “ Barbie ” won’t win a single award. The oddsmakers are leaning in that direction. The movie I had at number three on my 2023 10-best list may even lose the one Oscar that appears to be a shoo-in, best original song. That’s because Greta Gerwig’s paean to womanhood/commercial for Mattel is competing with itself. Or, rather, the Barbie song (Billie Eilish’s “ What Was I Made For? ”) is battling the Ken song (Ryan Gosling’s “ I’m Just Ken ”).

Could the biggest blockbuster of 2023 go home empty-handed at this year’s 96th annual Academy Awards?

The behemoth that is “Barbenheimer” racked up a total of 21 Oscar nominations (13 for “Oppenheimer” and eight for “Barbie”), but only the dramatic half looks poised to clean up at this year’s ceremony. I’m resigned to the fact “Oppenheimer,” a movie I gave a negative review of 2½ stars, is going to win best picture.

But I’m getting ahead of the predictions story here!

This year’s best picture category featured seven nominees I rated positively, including five films that made my top 10 list. I’m NEVER this much in sync with Oscar. One of us is obviously broken!

I think the Oscars are broken, or at least having an identity crisis. Because “Poor Things,” the kind of hard-R-rated, raunchy, and weird movie that usually only gets a screenplay nod, is up for 11 Oscars. They include best picture as well as best actress Emma Stone, who may be a spoiler in her category.

Lily Gladstone, the first Native American nominated for best actress, could be the recipient of Stone’s upset. Her film “Killers of the Flower Moon” snagged 10 nominations, including best picture and best director for Martin Scorsese. Scorsese’s 10th best director nod makes him the most nominated living director.

“American Fiction,” my runner up for 2023′s best film, scored five Oscar nominations, including best picture and deserved recognition for best actor nominee Jeffrey Wright and best supporting actor nominee Sterling K. Brown. My number one of 2023, “Past Lives,” is also up for best picture.

Will any of my favorites win? I don’t know. But I know what I’m predicting to win. I also know I have to do better than last year’s 16 out of 23, because my pal Danny and I are once again doing our annual $30 Oscars pool. He won last year (grumble). Time for my revenge.

"Oppenheimer" movie poster. Universal Pictures

Picture

Will win: “Oppenheimer”

Should win: “Past Lives”

Shouldn’t be here: “Maestro”

Was robbed: “Air”

Christopher Nolan’s history lesson won’t be denied. I wonder if it will drag us back to the old days of the ’80s, when lackluster epics like “Out of Africa” and “Gandhi” predictably swept almost every award while the show dragged on interminably for hours.

“Past Lives” was my favorite movie of last year, so I had to choose it. “Maestro” is the worst of the lot, so I had to pick it as well. There’s really no competition here. Get used to me dissing “Maestro.”

Christopher Nolan in Los Angeles, Jan. 1, 2024. Chantal Anderson/New York Times/file

Director

Will win: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Should win: Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Shouldn’t be here: Nolan

Was robbed: Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Ten years ago, if you’d told me I’d be writing that Christopher Nolan didn’t deserve an Oscar, I would have laughed in your face. I was the resident Nolan apologist among my film critic buddies. Now I beg their forgiveness.

Bet you thought I was going to say Greta Gerwig got robbed. Payne got robbed harder.

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Universal Studios

Actor

Will win: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Should win: Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” or Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Shouldn’t be here: Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Was robbed: Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

This isn’t a lock for Murphy, but he won the Screen Actors Guild award so I’m sticking with him. Colman Domingo, who played civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in “Rustin,” has some momentum but not enough to win. Giamatti should have at least two Oscars by now, but this is only his second nomination. Like Murphy, Wright has been around a long time and is overdue for Oscar consideration. Someone who isn’t overdue is 12-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, who gave this category’s worst performance as Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro.” Once again, Oscar won’t be hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Lily Gladstone, center, in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." Apple TV+ via AP

Actress

Will win: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Should win: Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Shouldn’t be here: Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Was robbed: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Pssst! Change it, Odie! There’s still time! Change this to “Emma Stone” for the upset!

I can’t do it. Last year, I botched this category by going with my head and not my heart. My heart actually belongs to Hüller, and she definitely has a shot. But my head says Stone will take this category.

So, I’m going to listen to neither and opt instead for conventional wisdom. That says “Lily Gladstone.”

As for Annette Bening, as much as I love her, “Nyad” was far from her finest hour.

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Supporting actor

Will win: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Should win: Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Shouldn’t be here: This is a solid category. Robert De Niro, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Ruffalo all belong here.

I have no problem with RDJ taking home this award. He singlehandedly makes the last hour of Nolan’s film enjoyable as Oppenheimer’s nemesis, Admiral Lewis Strauss, and it’s fun watching him sink his teeth into a meaty role again. Every nominee here does great work, but Just Odie would vote for Just Ken.

From left: Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Supporting actress

Will and should win: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Shouldn’t be here: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Was robbed: Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

If there’s one sure bet this year, it’s Randolph. And she deserves it, too.

From left: Samuel Theis, Sandra Hüller, and Milo Machado Graner in a scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." Neon via AP

Original screenplay

Will win: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Should win: “The Holdovers”

This one’s between “Fall” and “The Holdovers,” two excellent scripts. (Another great script, “Past Lives,” unfortunately has no shot.) Let’s hope the Academy has steel drums in the orchestra to play “Anatomy”’s unofficial theme song, Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band’s cover of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.”

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in writer-director Cord Jefferson’s "American Fiction." Claire Folger

Adapted screenplay

Will and should win: “American Fiction”

As great as the “Barbie” script is, it’s in the wrong category. “Oppenheimer” could take this award if there’s a big sweep, but I think Oscar doesn’t want “American Fiction” to come away empty-handed.

A scene from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Animation via AP

Animated feature film

Will win: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Should win: “The Boy and the Heron” or “Robot Dreams”

My pals, the killer budgies from “Heron,” will find Spidey and take his Oscar after the show.

A scene from Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest." A24

International feature film

Will win: “The Zone of Interest”

Should win: “Io Capitano”

“Zone” is also up for best picture, so it seems unbeatable here. The one category I think it truly deserves it will lose to “Oppenheimer.” Stay tuned!

A still from "20 Days in Mariupol." Mstyslav Chernov/AP

Documentary feature film

Will and should win: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Boston’s own GBH gets an Oscar nod! Only real competition is “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” about the Ugandan activist, musical star, and opposition leader.

Ludwig Göransson attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, Calif. JC Olivera/Getty Images/file

Original score

Will win: “Oppenheimer”

Should win: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

I can’t believe Ludwig Göransson’s grating score for “Oppenheimer” will beat the late Robbie Robertson’s excellent work for “Killers.” A big surprise would be John Williams celebrating his status as the oldest Oscar nominee, at 91, and the person with the most nods in this category — 49!

Ryan Gossling and Margot Robbie in “Barbie.” Warner Bros.

Original song

Will win: “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie”

Should win: “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie”

Billie Eilish will get her second Oscar for yet another weepy, wispy song. But, like last year, the chaos agent in me secretly hopes Diane Warren wins this category for “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s the Susan Lucci of this category: Fifteen nominations, zero wins. (Warren did get an honorary Oscar last year.)

Christopher Nolan on the set of "Oppenheimer." Universal pictures

Cinematography

Will and should win: “Oppenheimer”

With cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema’s stunning use of black-and-white and color sequences, this is Nolan’s best-looking movie.

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Film editing

Will win: “Oppenheimer”

Should win: “The Holdovers”

Both of these movies won the Eddie Award (given by the American Cinema Editors), so it’s a tossup. I think “Oppenheimer” takes it. Of course, with Thelma Schoonmaker in the race (for “Killers”), one can never underestimate her chances.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie." Warner Bros.

Production design

Will and should win: “Barbie”

This category and the one for costume design boil down to a race between “Barbie” and “Poor Things.” I think they’re going to each win one, but do I have the right movie for the right category?

A scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Sound

Will win: “Oppenheimer”

Should win: “The Zone of Interest”

The muddled sound of “Oppenheimer” winning over the complex mix of “The Zone of Interest” would be a damn travesty.

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things." Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures

Costume design

Will and should win: “Poor Things”

If “Napoleon” wins this award, I will eat Cap’n Crunch’s hat.

A scene from "Godzilla Minus One." Toho Studios

Visual effects

Will and should win: “Godzilla Minus One”

I want Godzilla to accept the award, and when the orchestra tries to play him off, he can blow his atomic breath on them!

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix

Makeup and hairstyling

Will win: “Maestro”

Should win: “Poor Things”

“Maestro” wins . . . by a nose! (Vaudeville hook yanks Odie off the stage.)

A still from "The ABCs of Book Banning."

Documentary short

Will win: “The ABCs of Book Banning”

Should win: “The Last Repair Shop”

Across the three shorts categories, “Shop,” the story of a Los Angeles musical instrument repair shop, was the best overall. “Book Banning,” about the recent spate of book bannings in school districts, was the worst.

A still from "Letter to a Pig."

Animated short

Will win: “Letter to a Pig”

Should win: “Ninety-Five Senses”

“Senses” has great voice-over work by Tim Blake Nelson, but it’ll lose to the pig tale.

A still from "Red, White and Blue." ShortsTV

Live-action short

Will win: “Red, White and Blue”

Should win: “Knight of Fortune”

Yes, I know Wes Anderson has a short in this category. But Anderson’s fairy tale “The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar” will seem less urgent to Oscar voters than the story of a single mother seeking an abortion in a state where the procedure is illegal.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.