‘Love Is Blind’ star talks Boston roots, Matthew vs. Clay, and what surprised her on the Netflix series

The hit dating show, which wraps its sixth season with a finale Wednesday, followed by a reunion special March 13, features single men and women vying for each other’s affection. However, they can only go on dates via special “pods” that allow them to talk to but not see each other. After 10 days, the participants must get engaged before they are allowed to finally meet, with the series following the couples up through their I do — or don’t — moments.

Going on a date with someone you’ve never met before is one thing. But would you agree to marry a person you’ve never laid eyes on? That’s the premise of Netflix’s reality series “Love Is Blind,” which takes the blind date concept to another level.

One of the stars of season six is Dorchester native Amber Desiree “AD” Smith. The 33-year-old real estate broker, who moved to Norwood in middle school and now lives in North Carolina, has become a favorite among “Love Is Blind” fans for her budding romance with fellow participant Clay Gravesande.

If Smith’s name sounds familiar to local sports lovers, its because the Massachusetts-born reality star is also a former New England cheerleading captain who worked for the team during “some of the greatest years in Patriots history.”

From left: Clay and AD in season 6 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

“I joined the team in 2011,” Smith told the Globe in a recent phone interview. “I cheered up until the 2015 season where I was captain and Pro Bowl cheerleader.”

“That was the year that we beat Seattle with the Malcolm Butler interception,” she added.

Since cheerleading careers are notoriously short, Smith wasn’t sure what was next after her four years in Foxborough. She decided to get into real estate and moved to North Carolina to be closer to her mother, but still keeps close ties with her family and friends in the Bay State.

“I miss my girls, my teammates,” Smith said. “They are supporting me still loud and proud.”

“And obviously I miss Dunkin’,” she added.

AD in season 6 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Heading into season 6 of “Love Is Blind,” Smith was understandably wary of the concept and wondering if she could actually find love on the show.

“I was a little bit skeptical, but I was like, you know what, I’m going to dive in full force,” Smith said. “To my surprise, I was able to fall in love, like behind a wall.”

“I think that was probably the biggest shock for me,” she added. “Like wow, this is actually, really possible.”

Of course, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, or rather, voice. While Smith ultimately struck up a romance with Gravesande, fellow pod participant Matthew Duliba also tried to woo Smith on the show.

The former Patriots cheerleader admitted that she was “very intrigued” by Duliba because he “was really different” from the other male suitors.

“I think I was drawn into that because he wasn’t like everyone else,” Smith said. “I appreciated that about him.”

One reason why Smith didn’t end up with Duliba is because he uttered almost the exact same flirtatious phrases to another date on the series, Amber Grant. Duliba ultimately left the show after both women found out.

And while fans may question Smith for sticking with Gravesande, who has been vocal on the show about his commitment fears, his focus on self-improvement and ability to provide comfort are what attracted her.

“Clay just is a vibe,” Smith said. “He’s full of energy, always gave me something to laugh about. He just really was someone that I felt so familiar with.”

“I think the difference with Clay and why I stuck around was because I could see him actively trying on a daily basis to be a better human for himself and a better man for me,” she added. “He was taking steps, thinking about therapy, like he really was trying.”

From left: Clay and AD in an episode of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Mental health is an important issue for Smith, who started her therapy journey two years ago and credits it for her successful time on “Love Is Blind.”

“It actually really helped me on the show,” Smith said. “I came into the show [with a] clear mind, open heart, with zero expectations.”

While fans will have to wait for the finale and reunion special to see if Smith and Gravesande make it, viewers can rest assured that the women on the show are now all good friends.

“Surprisingly, all the ladies are still pretty close,” Smith said. “For the most part, we all are in the same group chats. We’re all getting dinners and lunch and working out together.”

Looking back on her “Love Is Blind” experience, Smith is glad that she got the chance to share her story with fans.

“I’m just happy that the world gets to see our journeys and our love stories and that they’re rooting for us,” Smith said.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.