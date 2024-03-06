‘Big Bang’ universe continues to grow

I’ve got a pair of “The Big Bang Theory”-adjacent news items. First of all, the CBS spinoff series “Young Sheldon” is ending its run on May 16 with guest appearances by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. They will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, and it will be the first time cast members from the mothership have appeared on the show during its seven-season run. Parsons has narrated the entire series, with Bialik also contributing narration on two episodes.

“Young Sheldon” has been a great success for CBS (it’s also available to stream on Netflix and Max), so of course there will be more coming from that world, namely a spinoff. CBS has announced that the “Young Sheldon” stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will reprise their roles as Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister in a new series due sometime next season. Still untitled, it will feature the pair raising their family in Texas “while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage,” according to the release.