Jack Black still gets his kicks with ‘Kung Fu Panda 4,’ but will you?

In old sitcom terminology, they called this type of switcheroo “a backdoor pilot.” You may remember watching a show where a new, far less interesting character was introduced; then the show focused on that character’s relationships with others while the series regulars either were on the sidelines or disappeared from the narrative altogether.

Po the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black) is back for another round of panda-monium in “Kung Fu Panda 4.” The latest entry in the series that began in 2008 brings back all your favorites while introducing a new character, Zhen (Awkwafina), as a potential successor to Po in the franchise.

To give a few examples, “Empty Nest” and “A Different World” both started out as backdoor pilot episodes for their parent shows. But for the most part, backdoor pilots never worked because audiences wanted to see the show they tuned in to watch, and they felt tricked by the bait-and-switch episode.

From left: Po (Jack Black) and Zhen (Awkwafina) in "Kung Fu Panda 4." DreamWorks Animation

This is why “Kung Fu Panda 4″ doesn’t work, either. Despite Po still being a main character voiced with gusto by Jack Black, your enjoyment of this film will depend on how much you like Zhen. Sure, she’s a distinctive-looking vixen (literally, not figuratively — Zhen is a fox), but she’s also a troublemaking thief whose wiseacre personality I found more obnoxious than endearing.

Master Shifu, the red panda (Dustin Hoffman, droll as ever), felt this same level of irritation about Po back in “Kung Fu Panda.” So perhaps he’s looking to inflict a petty punishment when he declares that Po’s time as the Dragon Warrior is over. However, Po’s not being fired; he’s getting a promotion! Once Po picks his replacement, he will assume the role Oogway the Turtle had in the original film: spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

From left: Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) and Po (Jack Black) in "Kung Fu Panda 4." DreamWorks Animation

Much to Shifu’s chagrin, Oogway chose Po for the job by giving the panda his magic staff before he died. The staff opens a portal to the spirit realm. Po’s latest nemesis, The Chameleon (Viola Davis), makes it her business to obtain it for nefarious purposes. A failure at fighting, she wants to use Oogway’s power to harness the kung fu skills of all the villains Po “skadooshed” into the realm. She’ll impersonate them with her shape-shifting powers.

Her quest includes usurping the powers of Tai Lung, the snow leopard from the first film and Shen the Peacock from “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011). Though Gary Oldman’s voice isn’t heard as Shen, the always welcome, rumbling tones of Ian McShane return for Tai Lung. Seeing these former foes is a fun bit of fan service, but the downside is that it also reminds us that the earlier films were better.

Po is as surprised to hear the retirement news as I was. I don’t recall any Dragon Warrior expiration date details from the first three films. Perhaps this is a bit of retrofitting on the part of screenwriters Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke. It’s not a bad plotline, as it teaches younger viewers that life changes can be scary but are often necessary. The cherubic, fun-loving Po is a good delivery mechanism for these ideas. His fear of the unknown keeps him from making a decision, but just as in life, fate sometimes forces one’s hand.

Enter Zhen. She’s foiled by Po after trying to rob a museum. Only Zhen knows where The Chameleon is, so Po is now beholden to her.

From left: Po (Jack Black) and Fish (Ronny Chieng) in "Kung Fu Panda 4." DreamWorks Animation

The journey leads them to Zhen’s hometown. It’s a cesspit of criminals run by Han, the pangolin (Ke Huy Quan). Residents including some cute bunnies who must be related to the ones in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” There’s also a pelican with a talking fish (Ronny Chieng) in its beak pouch.

Meanwhile, Po’s adopted goose dad, Mr. Ping (James Hong), and his biological father, Li Shan (Bryan Cranston), are tailing him. While Cranston brings nuance to Li’s voice, and it’s always a pleasure to see the legendary 95-year old Hong still getting work, the duo are given little to do besides bicker like an old married couple.

The villains in this series have been memorable, both in design and in personality. The Chameleon falls short. You should expect more from a gorgeously rendered lizard with the voice of Viola Davis. Despite her best efforts (some of her line readings are intentionally hilarious), Davis can’t bring her character to life. Even McShane, who’s only in the film a few moments, reminds us just how much cooler Tai Lung is.

The Chameleon (Viola Davis) in "Kung Fu Panda 4." DreamWorks Animation

The fight scenes have also been a highlight of the “Kung Fu Panda” series, filled with visual spectacle and stunning physical feats. These are just meh, especially when Zhen has to do battle. At least directors Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine give us one final heroic moment from our beloved panda pal.

I enjoyed the first three adventures of the Dragon Warrior, but the best thing he can do now is to give this series a much needed skadoosh, sending it to rest in the cinematic spirit realm.

★★

KUNG FU PANDA 4

Directed by Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine. Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lemke. Starring Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan, Ronny Chieng. At AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. 94 minutes. PG (everybody was kung fu fighting)





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.