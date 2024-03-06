Loud and proud, mclusky are back on tour to finish what they started

Q. In the 20-plus years since the release of “mclusky do dallas,” how has your view or perspective changed on this record?

Mclusky’s music is punch-you-in-the-face loud and catchy as hell, with lyrical flourishes and the occasional rhyme that prove at least someone out there recognizes how ridiculous the world is. The Welsh three-piece formed in 1996 and released three records between 2000 and 2005. Punk-rock royal Steve Albini produced their breakthrough second album, “mclusky do dallas.” They split in 2005 and returned a decade later with a new lineup to perform a string of benefit shows in support of a pair of struggling music venues. In the fall of 2022, mclusky had planned a US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “mclusky do dallas” but had to postpone the second leg of shows, including a stop at The Sinclair, because of frontman Andy Falkous’s bout with tinnitus. On Friday, the band finally makes up that date. Ahead of that show, Falkous — mclusky’s lead vocalist, guitarist, and lone original member — offered a fresh assessment of “dallas,” discussed how he’s managing his hearing, and recalled a long-ago gig in Cambridge that coincided with the eventual end of an infamous curse.

Advertisement

A. I think, without sounding like an awful, over-confident sort of human being, that I knew the album was very good both before, during, and after recording it. It certainly summed up a particular time for me, in terms of my own existence at least, and, because of various factors probably couldn’t have been executed any better than it was. It’s the art and the time of it.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

To a degree the success of the album — even though it mostly came later — overshadows everything that came after, that happens to most rock bands. I choose to see it as a celebration of a moment in time rather than implicit criticism of the rest of the band’s output.

Advertisement

Q. Um, have you ever been to Dallas?

A. Twice. Same venue. Not particularly welcomed, not particularly well-attended. Dallas did us, rather, or attempted to — both parties remained unsatisfied.

Q. You once said (maybe you’ve said it twice), “Since mclusky’s first record, I’ve always been in my favorite band.” I assume that is still the case, though I’m curious if you think of mclusky as having two different or separate versions.

A. I suppose it is, yes, although I’m not so bloody dramatic about it all now. I’ve got less to prove. Does mclusky have two separate versions? I’d have to think about it for longer than we all have. I’ve got washing to do! Most likely, yes, but we’re bonded by spirit — and fun! All of the good things.

Q. Mclusky was originally scheduled to play The Sinclair in November of 2022, but you had to postpone the show. On the heels of your successful Australian tour, how are you managing your ear health, as well as the anxiety touring must bring?

A. I’m managing it OK considering — didn’t imagine wearing ear defenders would be a barrel of laughs but it’s cool, nobody cares (unless they’re there to stare at my pretty ears, which is unlikely). Drum shield helps but we are a loud band, there’s no bones about it.

Q. Do you ever consider the band’s legacy in terms of the number of current bands that have been influenced by your music? I imagine you measure it all in the number of good songs and people met. I didn’t mean to answer the question for you.

Advertisement

A. Question answered, move on. In all seriousness, it’s very nice when people say they like the thing, but the best tribute you can give music — and art in general — is to stick at it with such passion and desire that you end up transcending your influences and giving of yourself to the whole canon — or cannon — I forget which one. We started as little more than a Pixies covers band but ended up somewhere else entirely.

Q. Mclusky recently released a double-single, “unpopular parts of a pig”/”the digger you deep,” and there’s a full record in the works. What makes a mclusky song a mclusky song compared to a song written for your other bands, Future of the Left and Christian Fitness?

A. Without sounding glib, it’s just what we write in the room, together, as a three. Of the 15 or so songs we’ve finished, only one came about from something someone brought in. The rest just happens in the moment, brought on by tiredness, camaraderie. and beer. It’s great. It’s magic. Of all the band things — and I love touring and recording — the moment when a new song chooses to show itself to you is the best by far. Two ideas, previously unintroduced, collide, and happiness ensues.

Advertisement

Q. Your young daughter now attends shows and keeps a swear tab. Has being a dad changed/affected your approach to songwriting?

A. It’s made it even more fun. When my daughter isn’t singing songs from “Frozen” (God help us) or “Annie” (God double help us) or the “Ghostbusters” theme, she’s singing “Alan Is a Cowboy Killer,” “Arming Eritrea” (a Future of the Left song), or “Bruce Hated Puppies,” the Christian Fitness “classic.” In a very uncomplicated way, it makes me very, very happy indeed. Of course, I can’t make as much noise at night, which is a pain in the arse, but that’s the price we pay for love.

Q. Any memories from your prior Boston shows?

A. We played a show at T.T. the Bear’s when the Red Sox were in the process of winning their first World Series for eight million years, which was simultaneously lovely and very, very annoying. They’re not exactly mobile, the Boston crowd, but they’re appreciative enough and having a British accent makes us appear up to 30 percent more intelligent than we actually are, which is nice.

Q. Did anyone ask you to say “chowder”?

A. Chowder? It’s just soup for maniacs. I’m not saying the word for anyone other than my daughter.

MCLUSKY

With Martha’s Vineyard Ferries and Minibeast. At The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. March 8 at 9 p.m. Tickets $25. www.axs.com

Paul Tremblay is the award-winning author of “The Cabin at the End of the World” and “A Head Full of Ghosts.”