Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THE BEACHES This Canadian foursome is currently riding a high with the bubbly yet biting “Blame Brett,” a peppy cut about the emotional dangers of being someone’s post-big-breakup fling. It’s from their hook-studded, riff-happy 2023 album “Blame My Ex,” which digs deeply — yet cheerily — into the fallout from a relationship’s rupture. March 8, 8 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

BRYCE VINE: THE SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR This singer, rapper, songwriter, and onetime Berklee student specializes in breezy, witty pop songs like the dizzied “Drew Barrymore” and his latest single, the sweetly coaxing come-on “Saturday Night.” March 10, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

LEDISI: THE GOOD LIFE TOUR The New Orleans-born R&B singer just released her 11th album, “Good Life,” which showcases her powerful alto on tracks like the slinky “Stay Here Tonight” and the sumptuous collaboration with Kenny Lattimore, “Perfect Stranger.” March 12, 8 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country

THE CLEMENTS BROTHERS Previously members of emerging bluegrass ’n’ more force the Lonely Heartstring Band, their debut release, “Dandelion Breeze,” shows identical twins George and Charles Clements making a different sort of acoustic music that is shot through with the harmonies that only brothers can produce. March 9, 7:30 p.m. $17. New Revival Coffeehouse, 353 Great Road, Stow. 978-274-2593, fpc-stow-acton.org/music/coffeehouse

PAUL THORN AND STEVE POLTZ Thorn and Poltz have teamed up for what they’ve labeled the “In the Ring Together Tour.” Each of these singer-songwriters sports a, shall we say, idiosyncratic musical point of view, so in combination, mayhem may ensue. March 9, 8 p.m. $35-$48. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

CHARLIE PARR The prolific Minnesotan is touring in support of his latest, “Little Sun,” another superb offering of his distinctive take on the old folk and blues that was a little different in the making but is still vintage Parr. His Cambridge show is sold out, so you’ll have to venture to the wilds of Gloucester to see Charlie this time through. March 13, 8:30 p.m. $25. The Cut, 177 Main St., Gloucester. 978-515-0000, www.thecutlive.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD The 2022 Blues Music Award-winning singer-songwriter, a Tampa native, is also a galvanizing guitarist on both electric and lap steel. His latest album, “Exorcist,” marks yet another step in his ascension to contemporary blues greatness. March 9, 8 p.m. $30. The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer St., Natick. www.tcan.org

ZAHILI ZAMORA JAZZ ENSEMBLE Celebrity Series of Boston’s Neighborhood Arts concerts presents the exciting Cuban pianist and singer’s group in a celebration of Afro-Latin jazz, including Zamora originals and works by Tania Maria, Mario Bauza, Gerardo Alfonso, and more. With bassist Gerson Lazo-Quiroga, drummer Yandy García, and guest vocalist Bárbara Zamora. March 9, 3 p.m. Free, RSVP recommended. Bethel A.M.E. Church, 40 Walk Hill St., Jamaica Plain. www.celebrityseries.org

JOEL ROSS ENSEMBLE Berklee’s Signature Series presents acclaimed Blue Note artist, vibraphonist, composer, and educator Joel Ross, leading a group of Berklee students in a traversal of his works, drawing from jazz, hip-hop, church, and Chicago improvised music sources. March 13, 7 p.m. $12-$15. The Red Room at Cafe 939, 939 Boylston St.

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

SARAH GETS HER [EXPLETIVE] TOGETHER Longy School of Music artist in residence Samantha Wolf presents a workshop performance of her new chamber opera, “Sarah Gets Her [Expletive] Together,” a satirical sendup of the modern beauty industry and wellness culture. March 8, 8 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music of Bard College, Cambridge. www.longy.edu

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, the stage comes alive with Bill Barclay’s 90-minute staging of Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt,” complete with live music by the BSO and conductor Dima Slobodeniouk (March 9). Next week, conductor Mark Elder leads the BSO in a whimsical program featuring Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” Dvorak’s “The Noonday Witch,” and Elena Langer’s Edward Lear-inspired “The Dong with the Luminous Nose” (March 14-16). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY CHAMBER PLAYERS The BSO’s “Music of the Midnight Sun” event concludes with a Nordic-focused program of chamber music from the orchestra’s top players. The afternoon includes Nielsen’s Wind Quintet, Hendrick Andriessen’s Intermezzo for flute and harp, Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s string trio “Spectra,” and selections by Schubert arranged by Hans Abrahamsen. March 10. 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

KING HEDLEY II Having enjoyed success last year with August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project is tackling Wilson’s drama — set in Pittsburgh in the middle of the Reagan era and featuring a couple of characters from “Seven Guitars” — about a former prison inmate (played by James Ricardo Milord) who steals and sells refrigerators in an attempt to raise the funds he needs to open his own video store. Directed by Summer L. Williams, with a cast that also includes Omar Robinson, Patrice Jean-Baptiste, and Naheem Garcia. March 8-31. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Hibernian Hall. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

DISHWASHER DREAMS An autobiographical solo show, written and performed by stand-up comedian Alaudin Ullah, about growing up in Spanish Harlem as the son of Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh; the conflicts with his family in which he struggled to find his own voice; and his encounters with stereotypes about Muslims as he tried to build a career as a film and TV actor. Directed by Chay Yew. Through March 17. Merrimack Repertory Theatre. At Nancy L. Donahue Stage, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN In Kimberly Belflower’s play, a group of mainly female high schoolers in rural Georgia take a close, challenging look at Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through a contemporary lens, and at the patriarchal, sexist assumptions they have to battle in the present day. Directed by Margot Bordelon. Through March 10. The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

GOLDA’S BALCONY The gifted Annette Miller portrays Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in William Gibson’s solo drama. It takes place on the eve of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and Meir has momentous choices to make. Miller originated the role at Shakespeare & Company in 2002, directed by Daniel Gidron, who also returns for this production. Through March 10. Shakespeare & Company. At the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, emersontheatres.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

CINDERELLA Boston Ballet presents Sir Frederick Ashton’s popular version of the beloved fairy tale. Full of magic and whimsy and set to Sergei Prokofiev’s glorious score, the production features opulent, new-to-Boston sets and costumes. A lovely ballet for the whole family. March 14-24. $25-$300. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

FLAMENCO FESTIVAL 2024 It’s a flamenco enthusiast’s bonanza as Global Arts Live continues its annual celebration of the art form with two different dance performances with live music. Madrid’s Alfonso Losa, seen as a bridge between classic and new generation flamenco, performs “Espacio Creativo” (March 9). He joins forces with Manuel Liñán, El Yiyo, and Paula Comitre for “Gala Flamenca” (March 10). $44-$89. Berklee Performance Center. www.globalartslive.org

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET The acclaimed San Francisco-based company brings the Boston premiere of the new “Deep River.” Created in collaboration with Grammy-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and jazz pianist Jason Moran, the soulful work takes its title from the beloved spiritual of the same name and taps into themes of hope and fortitude. March 8-9, $50-$79. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. www.globalartslive.org

NEWPORT CONTEMPORARY BALLET The company’s diverse spring repertory program “Shifting Light” ranges from neo-classical ballet to edgier, more contemporary fare. The program includes world premieres by four choreographers — Danielle Genest, who is the troupe’s artistic director, as well as Kristopher Estes-Brown, Caroline Dahm, and Janice Rosario. March 14-23. $20-$59. Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School, Barrington, R.I. www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





WU TSANG: OF WHALES Worcester-born Tsang crafts film, video, and performance pieces, often at grand scale. This work, an immersive film experience, is one part of her trilogy that riffs on off Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” using the perspective of a sperm whale as it dives more deeply than any other mammal for up to an hour at a time in search of its prey. Made using the Unity gaming platform with XR (extended reality) technologies, it’s a deep dive, if you’ll pardon the pun, into life beneath the waves. Through Aug 4. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

NANCY ELIZABETH PROPHET: I WILL NOT BEND AN INCH Prophet, who was of Black and Native American descent, was among the first known women of color to graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the early 20th century. She left the US for Paris early in her career, as many Black American artists did, finding greater acceptance and freedom in its cosmopolitan, avant-garde environment than at home; but it also meant that she’s been largely overlooked in the US. This exhibition finally brings her home, exploring her legacy as a groundbreaking Modern sculptor. Through Aug. 4. RISD Museum, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500, risdmuseum.org

ROBERT FRANK AND TODD WEBB: ACROSS AMERICA, 1955 Two photographers, one American, one Swiss, who helped capture the United States at the critical crossroads of the postwar era, are the subject of this compelling exhibition at the Addison Gallery of American Art. 1955 is the year Frank, the Swiss, embarked on the his cross-country road trip that would result in his iconic book, “The Americans,” the result of a Guggenheim Foundation grant. Unbeknownst to him, an American photographer, Todd Webb, was on the road with Guggenheim grant money, too, but instead of driving, Webb made his trek on public transit, bicycle, and on foot, a slowed-down perspective in public space that made the journey itself a trenchant presence all its own. Through July 31. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, 3 Chapel Ave., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

MURRAY WHYTE

WRITE ME A PICTURE In this show, artists filter and translate language, text, graphics, and other building blocks of communication into works laden with color, texture, and, ultimately, something infused with more meaning and energy than what they began with. This group includes Pat Shannon, Douglas Weatherby, and Lydia Marks. Painter Isabel Riley curates. The opening reception is March 14, 6-8 p.m. Open by appointment. Through April 27. The Gallery at Jameson & Thompson, 18 Bartlett Square, Jamaica Plain. 617-524-1805, www.jamesonandthompson.com/gallery

CATE McQUAID

Douglas Weathersby, Log Greatest Hits July/August digital print, "Write Me a Picture," at Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers.









EVENTS

Comedy

MARC MARON The last Maron special, “From Bleak to Dark,” lived up to its name with material about the death of Maron’s longtime partner, Lynn Shelton, and his father’s dementia. At the press conference for “Comics Come Home” last year, he said his newer stuff is a bit lighter, but he found the special gave him a new ability to make comedy from darker subjects. “If I can sort of make the grieving process funny, which took a long time to kind of balance it, [that] sort of opened me up to other challenges about life.” March 8, 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$69.50. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

Bobcat Goldthwait will perform at the Off Cabot in Beverly March 8-9. Nick Larson

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT On his latest album, “Soldier for Christ,” the former Boston comic remembers how strange his old act was, with his nervous, shouting cadence and offbeat stunts. He remembers gutting a fish as his finale, which made an audience member vomit. “And the next [comic], who I loved, sweet guy, his name was Bill Campbell, and he goes, ‘Hey, uh . . . any newlyweds?’” says Bobcat. “So I guess I’m improving. I guess it’s baby steps.” March 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

MARTIN URBANO: APOLOGY COMEBACK TOUR The title of this show is a play on Urbano’s comic approach — he walks a line between irony and offense with material that would make a less-skilled comedian come off as an absolute creep. March 9, 9:30 p.m. $20-$25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

COLOR ME CURIOUS This free workshop from The Guild of Boston Artists is focused on color. Participants ages 5-12 will explore the gallery with a scavenger hunt, think about how artists see and use color, and round out the afternoon with a color wheel-making activity. Registration required. March 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury St. thebostoncalendar.com

BOSTON CHILDREN’S MUSEUM $1 SUNDAY AFTERNOONS The Boston Children’s Museum is offering $1 tickets for children ages 2-10 for the next three Sundays. Advanced registration is required. March 10, 17, 24, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. $1 admission. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

PUNK ROCK AEROBICS FOR KIDS This high-energy exercise activity introduces kids ages 6-11 to a “G-rated” punk rock soundtrack and accompanying dance moves. This event is meant to build self-confidence and instills messages from punk rock subculture (be yourself, no need to “fit” in). Participants are also invited to make booklets depicting the history of punk rock. March 13, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Free. Somerville Public Library West Branch, 40 College Ave., Somerville. punkrockaerobics.com

ADRI PRAY




