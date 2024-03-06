A solar eclipse is coming next month. Here’s how to take pictures of it safely.

Just as unfiltered light from the sun — eclipse or no eclipse — can cause permanent eye damage, it can also ruin your phone. Douglas Duncan , an astronomer at the University of Colorado, said it’s like what happens when you use a magnifying glass to concentrate a sunbeam and ignite a fire. A smartphone lens, he said, will do the same thing.

So buy your safety glasses now, for you and your smartphone, if you plan to photograph this unusual event.

There’s a total solar eclipse coming to New England on April 8, and there won’t be another one in the lower 48 states for 20 years. If you’re a photography buff, you may want to record the experience for posterity.

“Eventually it would melt your camera,” said Duncan, “and it would be dead forever.” So cameras need the same sort of safety filter required for human eyes. Ordinary sunglasses aren’t nearly good enough. Real eclipse filters are made of glass or plastic combined with a coating that blocks almost all light.

There are eclipse filters for every sort of camera, but these days, nearly all casual shooters rely on their phones. For them, Duncan designed a filter called Solar Snap, which sells on Amazon for about $17. It uses a Velcro attachment that sticks to the back of an Apple or Android phone and holds the filter in place over the lens. Solar Snap has been approved as safe and effective by the American Astronomical Society, and so have several other products that work much the same way.

But Solar Snap also offers something extra — a smartphone app that allows the user to quickly adjust the camera settings and to shoot photos of the eclipse automatically.

A composite of several photos of an annular solar eclipse that occurred on June 10, 2021. The photographer, University of Colorado astronomer Douglas K. Duncan, shot the images using an Apple iPhone 12. Douglas K. Duncan

The entire eclipse will last about two and a half hours, the time it takes for the moon to completely pass in front of the sun. The most exciting part, when the moon hides the sun completely, is called totality and lasts for a little over four minutes, but astronomy buffs may want to shoot photographs throughout the entire process.

That’s why users of the Solar Snap app should also consider investing in a tripod. Just set up the camera with safety filter attached and use the app to adjust the focus with an onscreen slider. Then you can tell Solar Snap to shoot a photo every 60 seconds as the eclipse proceeds. Be ready to move the camera every 15 minutes or so as the sun moves across the sky.

At the moment of totality, everything changes. The earth darkens and the temperature falls as the sun is entirely hidden by the moon. And you’ll be able to see the usually invisible solar corona, the cloud of superhot gases that form the sun’s atmosphere. You won’t need a telescope to see the corona, said Duncan; it’s visible to the naked eye.

Yes, completely naked, because during totality, safety filters aren’t necessary. “When totality hits, down go the glasses,” said Duncan. “Take the filter off the phone and glory in this thing that looks like the end of the world.” A tripod really comes in handy here, to ensure rock-steady images. But be ready to put on your safety filters immediately when the sun starts to reappear.

One other issue: The tiny lenses on smartphones will produce small images of the eclipse. “Our phones are very smart, but they’re optimized for pictures of people and scenery, not a yellow dot on a blue background,” said Duncan. But it’s possible to purchase snap-on telephoto lenses at prices that range from a few bucks to several hundred dollars. These lenses are customized for specific phone brands and come with brackets that attach to the phone and correctly align the telephoto lens.

Astronomer Patricia Reiff of Rice University favors a different approach. During a 2023 solar eclipse, Reiff put safety filters on a pair of binoculars mounted on a tripod and aimed at the sun. Then she just held the lens of her smartphone against the eyepiece of the binoculars to get large and detailed images of the event. (There are even adapters for smartphones to let you attach them to the eyepiece.)

Any decent set of binoculars is adequate for eclipse viewing, said Reiff. “They don’t have to be super expensive.”

Total solar eclipses happen over some part of the Earth roughly every 18 months. The less spectacular annular eclipses, where the outer edges of the sun remain visible as a “ring of fire,” happen every one to two years. But each eclipse is only visible over a small area. For instance, Boston isn’t in the path of totality for the April eclipse; we’ll only get 93 percent of the full effect. The city hasn’t been in the path of a total solar eclipse since Oct. 2, 1959, and on that occasion it was invisible due to bad weather. The next one for Boston will be along in 2079. And according to NASA, there won’t be another total solar eclipse over any part of the lower 48 US states until 2044.

Andrea Zachor wears special eclipse glasses to view the annular eclipse seen at sunrise over Plymouth Harbor on June 10, 2021. John Tlumacki

“This is a very rare event for a given place on Earth,” said Jenna Samra, astrophysicist at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge. “Kind of a once-in-a-lifetime-ish thing.”

Which is why anybody planning to photograph the eclipse should start preparing now. Apart from ordering safety filters, tripods, or binoculars, it’s a good idea to practice. Reiff recommends photographing the sun with the safety filter on, to get the knack of focusing on a heavenly body. She also suggests shooting the full moon, which is due on March 25.

While Reiff and Duncan both encourage amateurs to shoot the eclipse, they urged viewers not to become obsessed with it. “You will never get as good a picture as somebody else will,” said Reiff. Especially not with a smartphone.

Instead, they recommend taking photos of the darkening landscape, the awed spectators, and even the curious behavior of nearby animals and birds. Images of the world in eclipse are just as exciting as the vanished sun, they said. And besides, smartphones are better at that sort of thing.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.