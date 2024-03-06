REI workers to march to headquarters

REI employees from the company’s nine unionized stores around the country, including in Boston, plan to hike from a park in Issaquah, Wash., to REI headquarters Thursday afternoon to demand that executives come to the table and bargain in good faith. Over the past two weeks, union members have held events in the nine communities where they’re organized to unveil a national platform demanding job security, guaranteed minimum hours, a consistent sick policy, and minimum staffing levels. Bargaining for a first contract has been dragging on for as long as two years at the Soho location in New York, the first store to organize. When REI changed its legal representation a year into negotiations, the unions said, the company rolled back an agreement to give workers there the same pay increases offered to non-union stores the day after the union election. In November, in the first coordinated effort among all the REI union employees, who are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the workers filed 80 unfair labor practice charges against the company for bargaining in bad faith and engaging in anti-union behavior. — KATIE JOHNSTON

LABOR

MASS MoCA workers go on strike

Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art went on strike Wednesday after no agreement was reached with the museum on wages. Carrying signs such as “Living Artists Living Wages” and “Our Power is in Our Unity,” the workers picketed outside of the North Adams museum, commonly referred to as MASS MoCA. They said they plan to picket daily until there’s a resolution. The employees’ union is part of United Auto Workers Local 2110 and represents about 120 full- and part-time workers, including curators, educators, administrative staff, custodians, employees in visitor services, and others. They formed the union in 2021, joining the staff of other renowned museums that have unionized, including Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The union said 58 percent of its employees are earning $16.25 an hour. The union sought to raise the hourly minimum rate to $18.23 in October, plus a minimum 4.5 percent increase this year to keep up with the costs of living in Berkshire County. The museum said in a statement that it remained open and “we continue to negotiate in good faith.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEALTH

Senior citizens doing better on higher values for homes and stocks

The wealth of the typical US senior climbed by about $91,000 during the pandemic years as home and stock values soared, new research shows. That was the median increase in net worth between 2019 and 2022 for households headed by someone age 65 or older, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, using data from the Fed’s Survey of Consumer Finances. Households headed by someone 40 to 64 years old saw median gains of $57,800. Those headed by people 18 to 39 saw the smallest gains in dollar terms — at $31,600 — although since they were starting from a lower base, they enjoyed the biggest percentage increases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Uber teams up with EV startup

Uber struck a partnership with electric vehicle ride-hailing startup Revel Transit Inc. to make charging stations in New York more accessible as it inches toward a goal to make all trips zero-emission by 2030 in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Uber’s sustainability efforts align with proposed rules by New York City and the Taxi & Limousine Commission that would require the company, along with Lyft and other operators, to include only zero-emission or wheelchair-accessible vehicles in their fleets in six years, as part of a fight to improve air quality. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Abercrombie continues to outperform

Abercrombie & Fitch reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded forecasts, underscoring the apparel retailer’s ability to maintain momentum despite uncertain economic conditions. The company, which is particularly popular among millennials and Generation Z, has experienced five consecutive quarters of revenue growth, outperforming other US apparel companies such as Gap which have struggled in recent years to keep customers coming back. Chief executive Fran Horowitz has credited Abercrombie’s recent growth to strength in categories like dresses, tailored pants, and activewear. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer fake hot dog

Fake meat has gained an unlikely champion. Oscar Mayer has become the latest food brand to embrace the appeal of plant-based meat. Through a partnership between its parent company, Kraft Heinz Co., and Jeff Bezos-backed startup NotCo Inc., the iconic hot dog and deli meat maker is set to launch NotHotDogs and NotSausages later this year. Even with falling sales in the category, the idea that America’s favorite foods can be made without harm to animals, planet, or health still holds promise. After years without a standout meatless hot dog option, the Oscar Mayer addition follows plant-based pioneer Impossible Foods Inc.’s December announcement that it was adding a hot dog to its portfolio. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

OpenAI says Musk wanted to merge it with Tesla

OpenAI shot back publicly for the first time at Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the company, publishing a blog post with old emails allegedly showing that the billionaire lobbied for control over the startup and to merge it with his car company Tesla. Musk sued OpenAI last week in San Francisco Superior Court, alleging the artificial intelligence startup had betrayed its original mission to develop AI to help all of humanity when it built up a for-profit business and stopped sharing much of its internal research. But the emails released Tuesday by OpenAI seem to show the billionaire agreeing that OpenAI would become less transparent as the lab grew closer to achieving its goal of AI that rivals human intelligence. Musk also acknowledges in the messages that the only path forward was for OpenAI to raise vast sums as a for-profit enterprise. — WASHINGTON POST

ENERGY

GE Vernova expected to generate more than $1 billion in free cash

General Electric Co.’s energy businesses should generate as much as $1.8 billion in free cash flow next year, a critical measure for investors awaiting a breakup of the storied conglomerate. The expected range of $1.2 billion-$1.8 billion outlined on Wednesday marks an increase from this year’s projection of no more than $1.1 billion. GE Vernova, as the soon-to-be-independent company will be known, is expecting an adjusted profit margin of 10 percent by 2028. The guidance gives a longer-term outlook for the new business, comprised of GE’s power equipment, wind turbine, and electricity grid businesses that will be split from the aerospace operations early next month. The transaction will mark the final step in GE chief executive Larry Culp’s breakup of the company, after GE’s health care business was spun off in January 2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

