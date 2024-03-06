WBUR weighs hiring freeze, job cuts as advertising revenue plummets

In an interview with the Globe last week and in the message sent to donors, Low said that sponsorship revenue — also known as underwriting — fell by 40 percent over the past five years.

“This is a different story than we’ve told before. It’s unlike our usual on-air fundraising appeals,” Low wrote in the email. “The stark reality is this — in order to survive, we need the people who count on us every day to dig deeper than they ever have before.”

WBUR is considering a hiring freeze and eliminating jobs as the station has seen a “a dramatic loss of sponsorship support,” chief executive Margaret Low wrote in an email to donors on Wednesday.

“The business has never been harder, full stop,” Low said in the interview.

Low communicated the financial challenges to WBUR’s newsroom in an all-hands meeting last month. Representatives of WBUR’s union — a local branch of SAG-AFTRA — said in an interview last week that they have met with station management.

Boston University owns WBUR’s broadcast license.

The union is trying to work with management to avoid the “worst case scenario,” which would be job losses and layoffs, said Mary Cavallaro, the chief broadcast officer for news and broadcast at SAG-AFTRA.

“People really have a lot of concern about the future of the institution WBUR,” said David Greene, a senior news editor at WBUR and one of the union stewards. “Everything is being framed as, ‘What can we do to protect jobs but also that helps protect the journalism and the work that we do?’”

Across the country, radio stations — public and commercial — are being squeezed due to a decline in advertising. The current financial challenges are just the latest example of a years-long slump in revenue from advertising that has hampered the industry.

With fewer people listening to live radio, WBUR, GBH, and other stations have expanded into podcasts, digital coverage, and more. While there’s a need to try and come up with new approaches to reaching listeners who may not tune into live radio, particularly younger listeners, digital advertising has not been a steady form of revenue for most media companies.

“In the digital age, almost all that money now goes to the big platforms — like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Spotify,” Low wrote in her email. “This is bad news for the news business and has created big gaps that can’t easily be filled.”

Outside of Boston, Washington, D.C. NPR affiliate WAMU closed its local news website DCist and laid off staff last month. WAMU general manager Erika Pulley-Hayes cited the need to focus more on audio products, plus declining advertising dollars, a poor climate for donations, and “ripple effect across media consumption habits,” The Washington Post reported.

If WBUR station were to conduct layoffs, it would have to give the union 60 days notice of any cuts to union jobs, Cavallaro confirmed. No decisions at WBUR have been made yet.

WBUR last cut staff in June 2020, when it laid off 10% of employees less than a week after the outlet’s union reached a collective bargaining agreement with the station.

Low, a former executive at NPR and The Atlantic, joined WBUR in 2019. She succeeded Charlie Kravetz, who helped oversee WBUR’s expansion into podcasting and launched the events venue CitySpace on Commonwealth Avenue.

Boston is home to two NPR stations that focus on news — WBUR and GBH — a unique feature for the city’s size. They both air some of the same NPR programming, such as “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” and also have their own local programming. WBUR also produces national shows including “Here and Now” and On Point.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him @aidanfitzryan.