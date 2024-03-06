Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A tufted duck was among hundreds of greater and lesser scaup at Long Pond in Harwich.

The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham along with an Eastern phoebe.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 thick-billed murres, 175 razorbills, 9 common murres, a black guillemot, a glaucous gull, 11 Iceland gulls, 20 tree swallows, and 23 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 black vultures in Bourne and 3 more in Sandwich, a yellow-breasted chat in Falmouth, a Northern shrike in Falmouth, a semipalmated plover in Hyannis, a dickcissel in Yarmouth Port, an American bittern in Chatham, and a short-eared owl and 2 Nelson’s sparrows at Nauset Beach in Orleans.

