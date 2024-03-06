Rev up your engines, Boston: F1 Arcade announces spring opening date for Seaport venue

Local racing fans, here’s your chance to live out your Formula One fantasies.
F1 Arcade, a simulator racing experience and cocktail bar, will open at 87 Pier 4 Boulevard in the Seaport on April 22. The venue is the first US location for the London-based company, which plans to open another arcade in Washington D.C. later this year, according to a press release.
The new Seaport spot boasts two floors and 15,500 square feet of space, complete with 69 full-motion racing simulators, where visitors can hit the virtual track. The venue also features a 37-foot-long bar serving up food and drinks, as well as ceiling chandeliers and other decor inspired by F1 races.
“We are thrilled to bring the F1 Arcade experience to Boston this spring,” Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, said in a press release statement. “After the incredible success of our London and Birmingham locations, we can’t wait for guests in the US to experience our high-energy hospitality and entertainment venue.”
F1 Arcade will include a 2,400-square-foot private room as well, featuring a bar, a 33-foot-long mirrored chandelier, and views of the Boston waterfront, with space for up to 200 people. According to the press release, future locations are planned for 2025 and beyond.
