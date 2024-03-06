Rev up your engines, Boston: F1 Arcade announces spring opening date for Seaport venue

Local racing fans, here’s your chance to live out your Formula One fantasies.

F1 Arcade, a simulator racing experience and cocktail bar, will open at 87 Pier 4 Boulevard in the Seaport on April 22. The venue is the first US location for the London-based company, which plans to open another arcade in Washington D.C. later this year, according to a press release.

The new Seaport spot boasts two floors and 15,500 square feet of space, complete with 69 full-motion racing simulators, where visitors can hit the virtual track. The venue also features a 37-foot-long bar serving up food and drinks, as well as ceiling chandeliers and other decor inspired by F1 races.