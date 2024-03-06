Gisele Bündchen gets emotional discussing Tom Brady divorce

In the new special, “IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain,” the supermodel sits down with ABC reporter Robin Roberts to discuss “love, life, and co-parenting,” according to the teaser posted on YouTube .

“Sorry guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?,” Bündchen asks in the teaser, turning her head from the camera with what appear to be tears in her eyes almost a year and a half after her divorce from the former Patriots QB.

Gisele Bündchen still needs “a little moment” when discussing her divorce from Tom Brady , according to the teaser for a new special set to premiere Thursday on Hulu.

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want,” Bündchen says, with dramatic music booming behind her voice.

Roberts asks Bündchen an array of questions in the minute-long preview, including “Who is the Gisele sitting in front of me right now?” and “Co-parenting, how has that been?”

But none, apparently, hit quite as hard as Roberts bringing up the divorce, which was finalized in 2022. A clip of Bündchen glancing down at her clasped hands, visibly upset, flashes across the screen.

Roberts brings up a quote Bündchen made to Vanity Fair in March 2023 that the end of her marriage was “a death of a dream.”

Roberts then asks, “How are you?”

Wearing a brown blazer and an off-white turtleneck, Bündchen first smiles and says, “Well, when you say it—.” She then stops short and with what look to be tears in her eyes, she turns her head from the camera.

“Can I have a little moment?” she asks.

In the first year after the divorce, rumors surfaced that Bündchen had been upset over Brady opting for “un-retirement” in 2022. But in Vanity Fair, Bündchen denied that, calling the claims “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing” she had ever heard.

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things.”

In the preview, Bündchen also addresses “co-parenting” their two children, Ben, 14, and Vivian, 10.

“I think there is easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she said.

Roberts goes on to ask Bündchen the age-old question, “Are you going to be able to open up your heart again to someone?”

“Ummm,” Bündchen says, fixing the collar of her turtleneck.

The preview ends with Bündchen proclaiming, “I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it.”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.