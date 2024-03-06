Black and Latino Bostonians’ homes valued less than white-owned houses, Zillow data finds

The data from Zillow, which was first reported by Axios , show Black-owned homes are valued at 18 percent less than white homes in Boston, and Latino-owned homes at 14 percent less. The data for Black homes in Boston mirrors nationwide disparities, and are slightly worse than the statewide numbers; Latino home values in Boston are a shade lower than national and state averages.

Homeownership remains one of the primary drivers of wealth, but exclusionary roadblocks have prevented many people of color from buying homes that are worth as much as white-owned homes. The result is a racial wealth gap that shows white Bostonians having a net worth that is 19 times higher than Black residents.

The analysis from the real estate marketplace echoes an earlier review of 2021 US Census data by the Globe’s Money, Power, Inequality team that showed homeownership by itself cannot close the racial wealth gap, because differences in property values continue to be so stark.

The Globe analysis showed the average median home value in Boston’s predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods was $473,000 and $461,000, respectively, compared with $735,000 for homes in mostly white neighborhoods.

The data from Zillow and the Census represent how decades of de facto segregation and structural racism have helped widen the racial wealth gap, even when Black and Latino people do own homes.

The racial disparities can be linked, in part, to inequitable real estate practices that continue today. A 2021 study, for example, found homes in Black and Latino communities were undervalued 13 and 15 percent of the time, respectively, compared to 7 percent of the time in white neighborhoods.

Explore the graphics below to see how the data sheds light on housing inequalities in and around Boston:

Racial discrepancies in home values worse in the city

The gap between Black and Hispanic home values and white home values is wider in Boston compared to the state average. Boston’s gap is also noticeably wider than gaps in cities like Springfield and Worcester, and even nearby Providence, Rhode Island.

Black and Hispanic Bostonians less likely to own homes

In the US, white people are nearly twice as likely than Black people to own homes; the gap is slightly wider in Massachusetts. The Black homeownership rate in Boston is 45 percent lower than white homeownership, and Hispanic homeownership is 53 percent lower.

Homeownership gaps reflect other racial inequalities

Racial inequities in homeownership reflect other inequities that help widen the racial wealth gap.

In Boston neighborhoods that are majority Black or Latino, for example, residents tend to earn less income than those in mostly white neighborhoods, Census data shows. That likely affects home values for Black and Latino homeowners who most often buy in those neighborhoods.

This story was produced by the Globe’s Money, Power, and Inequality team, which covers the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

