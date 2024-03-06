Body of man found inside tractor-trailer on I-495 in Chelmsford.

State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a tractor-trailer parked at a rest stop off Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Wednesday.
Around 9:30 a.m., troopers at the Concord barracks received a request for a well-being check on a truck driver “who had not been answering his phone,” according to State Police.
Police tracked the man’s phone to the rest stop, where they found him “deceased in the sleeper cab of a tractor-trailer.”
The man’s name was not released. The investigation into his death is ongoing.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.