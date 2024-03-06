City Councilor Erin Murphy to run for Suffolk County Supreme Judicial Court clerkship

Murphy was reelected to the council for her second term in November, and did not confirm whether she would be stepping down from her role as she campaigns. If she wins the race for the clerkship, Murphy would be replaced on the council by Bridget Nee-Walsh, who won the fifth-highest number of votes for an at-large seat in November’s election , following Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune, Murphy, Julia Mejia, and Henry Santana.

Boston City Councilor at Large Erin Murphy is running to be clerk of the Suffolk County Supreme Judicial Court, she announced this week.

The announcement was first reported by Politico.

Murphy is vying to replace Maura Doyle, who has held the position for more than 27 years and recently announced she would not be seeking re-election this year.

In a statement, Murphy said she is grateful for Doyle’s service, calling her a “trailblazer” and a “longtime friend.” She also added that her 22 years as a teacher in Boston Public Schools and her time as a city councilor have prepared her for the role.

“As Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, I will uphold the integrity and efficiency of the judicial process,” Murphy said in the statement. “I will bring to the clerkship the same work ethic that has marked my time on the Council. I have worked hard to represent residents in all corners of the city and will bring that same level of commitment and advocacy to all corners of Suffolk County.”

An elected position, the clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County is responsible for managing the court’s caseload, admitting lawyers to the Massachusetts Bar, and overseeing attorney discipline. In 2023, Doyle was paid nearly $190,000 for the job.

The election will be held in November.

Murphy does not have a law degree, unlike potential competitor Allison Cartwright, the current managing director of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, who has worked as an attorney for more than 23 years.

“As a firm believer that our systems of justice must constantly evolve and be held accountable to the people, I am exploring the opportunity to run for the position of Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County,” Cartwright tweeted in February following the announcement Doyle would be stepping down.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.