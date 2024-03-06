‘Soaking’ rain to arrive overnight, 1-3 inches expected

Another low pressure area is going to cut up through New England and without any cold air in place this system will bring rain, not snow, across the entire six-state region. This is unfortunate for winter sports enthusiasts, but this has been a less than stellar season in that department. About 1 to 2 inches of rain are forecast with some isolated spots receiving up to 3 inches through Thursday.

Although there isn’t much sunshine today, we do have a break in the rainfall until this evening. Temperatures are going to be quite mild, with readings getting into the 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon ahead of the soaking rain.

Because of the expected rainfall, flood watches have been posted by the National Weather Service for most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and southern Maine. There will be street and stream flooding and maybe even the potential for river flooding as all this water arrives. As I often recommend during these situations, check your sump pump in the basement and if you are prone to water in that part of your home, take precautions.

Flood watches are posted for a large portion of Southern New England through Thursday. NOAA

The soil is quite saturated, with much of the Northeast showing soil saturation levels over 70 percent. When you get this much moisture, the ground can’t hold anymore and this is where we end up with more flooding.

Soil moisture levels are running very high with some soils reaching full saturation. NOAA

The rain will arrive this evening but won’t become heavy until after midnight. The downpours will gradually ease up around sunrise Thursday before we see the back edge of the rain starting to move toward the coastline. You should plan on a wet morning commute Thursday and slow travel.

Rain, some of it heavy, will arrive overnight as a low pressure crosses through New England. WeatherBELL

Behind this weather system there will be a temporary clearing on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s along with a slight breeze.

Weekend outlook

Clouds return for Saturday and then another round of rain on Sunday. That weather system will take a track along the coastline or even inland and without any antecedent cold air around across most of New England, only the higher terrain of northern New England may see snow.

The rain will bring a renewed chance of more flooding and I suspect watches and eventual warnings will be needed once again this weekend.

Low pressure will bring more moisture to New England on Sunday, the first day of Daylight Saving Time this year. TropicalTidbits







