R.I. seeks new ways to process Medicaid pharmacy claims after massive cyberattack

Change Healthcare, which runs the nation’s largest health care payment system, took the company’s systems offline after a Feb. 21 cyberattack , and Rhode Island Medicaid was temporarily unable to pay pharmacies for filling prescriptions for its members, officials said.

PROVIDENCE — A massive cyberattack on a little-known company with operations in Rhode Island is forcing the state to find a new way to process pharmacy claims through the Medicaid and the AIDS Drug Assistance programs, state officials said Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services brought a new way for pharmacies to process claims online, and asked that all pharmacies provide prescriptions for up to 30 days to help impacted Medicaid members get the medications they need.

“Folks may have gone to get their prescriptions and couldn’t get them, or they were told they had to pay out of pocket,” EOHHS spokesperson Kerri White said. “But thankfully, we brought the new system online and requested pharmacies to follow the pharmacy provider manual and provide prescriptions for up to 30 days. So we hope people are able to get their medications.”

The new way for pharmacies to process claims is a system called Cover My Meds, White said.

“We are seeing some impacts in other areas of Rhode Island’s health care system around Medicaid eligibility and claiming and, like the Cover My Meds solution for pharmacies, we have stood up the Provider Electronic Solutions (PES) system for medical claim submissions for non-pharmacy providers,” White said.

Rhode Island Medicaid Director Kristin Sousa said it’s crucial that Medicaid members maintain access to their prescriptions.

“While we work on temporary and permanent payment systems, pharmacies should not turn away or ask members to pay out of pocket for any prescription that is covered by Medicaid,” Sousa said. “We recognize the challenges our members are facing, and we will continue to do all we can to limit the impact of this disruption.”

Rhode Island’s acting health insurance commissioner, Cory King, said the cyberattack is having wide-reaching impacts in Rhode Island and across the country.

“Multiple facets of health care delivery are impacted, including electronic claims submission and payment, utilization review, eligibility verification, etc.,” he said. “We understand hospitals, professional providers, and dentists, to name a few, have been impacted in Rhode Island.”

The Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner is working with insurers to confirm that they’re taking steps to help consumers and providers, King said. Those actions include “developing workarounds for claims submissions and utilization review, monitoring member access to care, and furnishing any necessary financial support for providers to support cash flow,” he said.

Change Healthcare, which is owned by UnitedHealth Group, is a publicly traded company with headquarters in Tennessee. It handles about 50 percent of all medical claims in the United States, completing 15 billion transactions each year representing more than $1.5 trillion in health care claims.

The company has a patient access services business in Rhode Island. In 2020, then-governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration approved tax incentives for Change Healthcare Options to locate nearly 300 new employees in Pawtucket. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation approved Qualified Jobs Tax Credits worth about $480,000 over 10 years.

UnitedHealth has disclosed that a “suspected nation-state” is behind the cyberattack, which has caught the attention of federal law enforcement agencies. UnitedHealth has “retained leading security experts, is working with law enforcement, and notified customers, clients, and certain government agencies,” the company said in an investor disclosure.

Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health connects with Change Healthcare for pharmacy prescriptions. The company has said it was still filling prescriptions where possible, but the cyberattack was slowing down operations.

State officials said Change Healthcare has not indicated that any personal data of Rhode Island members was improperly accessed as part of the network disruption.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services is staying in communication with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the National Association of Medicaid Directors, and Medicaid programs throughout the country to share information. The agency is also in regular communication with Change Healthcare about its timeline for fixing the program and returning to business as usual.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has been in touch with local hospitals, which are “taking different steps internally to mitigate any effects,” spokesman Joseph Wendelken said. “On the Medicaid side, EOHHS has taken measures to ensure there were no interruptions.”

White said that if anyone is having problems getting their prescriptions, they should first speak to their pharmacists or their managed care organizations. And for the latest information, go to the www.eohhs.ri.gov or www.staycovered.ri.gov.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.