Could a temporary span ease R.I.’s Washington Bridge woes?

It’s not clear whether such a bridge would be feasible, where it would go, or how long it would take. Bridges, even temporary ones, are complicated, especially when they’re taking busy highway traffic over a river. But Acrow, a New Jersey-based company that makes modular steel bridges, said a representative has been in discussions with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and various engineers about whether an Acrow bridge would work here.

PROVIDENCE — As the state waits to see what has to be done to resolve the Washington Bridge westbound closure , experts are exploring one potential option: a temporary bridge that would get more traffic through Interstate 195 until a permanent fix is in place.

“It is under consideration,” Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s director of national sales and military business development, said in an email Friday.

Acrow’s steel modular bridges can be used in an emergency, long-term, or even in military contexts. Its bridges or bridge sections have gone into place after disasters like Hurricane Katrina, when the storm knocked out portions of Interstate 10 over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Acrow’s bridges also have been used to span rivers like the Fore River between Quincy and Weymouth, Mass. And Rhode Island is already planning to use Acrow bridges as a permanent fix for missing links in the East Bay bike path.

The Washington Bridge takes Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River. The westbound span has been closed since the discovery of critical failures of bridge components in December. Traffic now goes in both directions on what was once solely the eastbound side, leading to traffic delays and a search for solutions.

Charles St. Martin, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said in an email that “the type of construction will be determined as we go through the design-build procurement process once we finalize the scope of the project. We will consider all options.”

Jeffrey Freudberg, a retired Rhode Island Department of Transportation engineer, told The Boston Globe — speaking in his capacity as a private citizen, not an engineer — that an Acrow bridge could potentially be used in a couple of different ways.

In one case, it might replace bridge sections that have problems. That sort of idea would depend on how extensive the bridge’s problems are. If only certain sections have problems and could be replaced with temporary Acrow spans, the westbound side could conceivably be reopened while things like design and permitting are undertaken on a permanent replacement. There are a lot of ifs there, of course, including if there’s any part of the westbound side that could safely be reopened with the temporary patchwork spans in place.

An Acrow bridge could also potentially be installed to the north of the bridge to span the entire river while the westbound side is replaced, Freudberg said. In that scenario, an entirely new and separate temporary bridge could help more traffic flow on Interstate 195 if a full replacement turns out to be a yearslong prospect. That would also depend on questions about feasibility.

Freudberg noted he’s not an expert in the structural aspects of these sorts of temporary bridges, but he’s generally familiar with them from his time working at private consulting engineering firms in Massachusetts.

“Many DOTs, in emergencies, they do stuff like this,” Freudberg said. “They don’t sit around waiting for design-build contracts. They do it on an emergency basis.”

RIDOT originally estimated it would take three months to fix the bridge, but experts have since found more problems. A decision is expected soon on whether the state will have to rebuild all or part of the bridge.

Westbound 195 traffic has been shifted to the eastbound side, and traffic now flows — at lower capacity — in both directions there. The eastbound side of the bridge is actually a separate and much newer structure, not affected by the same problems as the westbound side.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.