DCR seeking lifeguards for summer season; hourly rates of up to $27 available, plus bonuses

The agency said it is now accepting applications for lifeguards, swim teachers, and other pool and waterfront roles for the summer season that runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation on Wednesday launched its annual recruiting drive for lifeguards and swim instructors to staff 81 state-run swimming areas in Massachusetts, touting an hourly rate of between $22 and $27 for guards, plus sign-on bonuses.

Qualified candidates who apply early and work until the end of the season can earn up to $1,250 in sign-on and retention bonuses, depending on the position and related certifications, officials said.

Advertisement

Candidates who apply by May 1 will received a bonus of $500 if hired, officials said. Hired candidates who apply after June 1 will receive a $250 bonus. Staffers who work through Aug. 18 will receive an additional $250 bonus, along with another $500 bonus if they work through Labor Day.

Applicants must complete lifeguard training, be certified in CPR, and be at least 16 by their hire date, officials said. DCR offers free lifeguard training classes through May for hired candidates who commit to working before the start of the summer season.

“Every summer, we welcome thousands of children and families from all over to our beautiful beaches and pools,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “Hiring qualified and trained lifeguard and water safety staff is critical to ensuring we can provide our residents and visitors with a fun, safe and enjoyable summer.”

Brian Arrigo, commissioner of DCR, said lifeguards and support staff play an important role.

“Our DCR beaches and pools are popular spaces for people of all abilities and backgrounds to enjoy as they seek relief from the summer heat,” Arrigo said in the statement. “Staffing these spaces with qualified lifeguards is part of our ongoing effort to ensure visitors to our properties feel safe and welcome.”

Advertisement

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said safe swimming areas are increasingly important as the climate changes.

“As our summers get hotter and hotter, our pools [and our] shorelines are critical resources for families and children — especially those in our environmental justice communities who are disproportionately impacted by climate change,” Tepper said. “Ensuring that we have enough lifeguards to safely open our beaches and pools is a matter of public health.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.