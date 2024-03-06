fb-pixelDorchester shooting, one taken into custody Skip to main content

Man shot in Roxbury, police say

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated March 6, 2024, 1 hour ago

A man was shot Wednesday morning in Roxbury and was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 12 Marcella St. around 10:30 a.m. and found the wounded man, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson.

Police took one person into custody but would not say whether it was connected with the shooting, officials said. Police also recovered a gun, Boyle said.




Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

