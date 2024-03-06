Man shot in Roxbury, police say

A man was shot Wednesday morning in Roxbury and was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 12 Marcella St. around 10:30 a.m. and found the wounded man, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson.

Police took one person into custody but would not say whether it was connected with the shooting, officials said. Police also recovered a gun, Boyle said.