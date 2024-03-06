Five Barnstable schools on modified lockdown amid ‘ongoing situation’ at a home in Hyannis

Five schools in Barnstable were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to a “ongoing situation” at a home in Hyannis, officials said.
The schools were placed “in a Shelter In Place/modified lockdown where no one is permitted into our schools or to exit them, but school operations within the building will continue,” district officials said in a message to families.
“There is no threat directed to any of our schools,” they said.
The lockdown affects Barnstable High School, Barnstable Intermediate School, Barnstable Community Innovation School, Hyannis West Elementary School, Enoch Cobb Early Learning Center, and the district’s transportation and facilities offices, according to the message.
Barnstable police Sergeant Kevin Fullam said there was an “active, ongoing situation at a residence in Hyannis” but it posed “no danger to the public.”
No further information was immediately available.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.