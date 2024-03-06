Former Northeastern track coach to be sentenced in ‘sextortion’ scheme

US District Court Judge Patti Saris is scheduled to sentence Waithe for a long-running scheme in which he used multiple fake social media accounts to convince women across the country to share nude and semi-nude photographs of themselves, according to federal court records.

Former Northeastern University women’s track coach Steve Waithe, who pleaded guilty to a nationwide “sextortion” scheme that victimized dozens of women, will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court, records show.

Federal prosecutors, in court papers, are urging Saris to imprison Waithe for seven years, writing that he left “behind a devastating path riddled with literally dozens of victims whose most private and personal images were taken from them, used for Waithe’s own sexual benefit, and distributed to untold creeps around the world via marketplaces designed for the trafficking of so-called ‘leaked’ photos and videos.”

Waithe’s defense attorney, Federal Defender Jane Peachy, is asking Saris to impose 27 months in prison.

“This case and the publicity it has brought will affect Mr. Waithe the rest of his life. Once a young black man with a bright future, his life will look much different now going forward. The stigma of this case alone is a very real and significant form of punishment for Mr. Waithe,” Peachy wrote.

In a letter to the judge, Waithe said he will offer “nothing but remorse and empathy” at the sentencing.

“Since the moment of my arrest, there has only been two things that have mattered to me,” Waithe wrote to Saris. “Apologizing to the victims on sentencing day, and setting myself up for positive outcomes in my future. I know that I will soon to be able to speak to the victims, and I on that day, I will be filled with nothing but remorse and empathy.”

Many of the victims were women Waithe knew from childhood, college, and from his coaching career, according to federal records.

Waithe, who has been jailed since his arrest in April 2021, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a woman and her boyfriend in 2020 by portraying himself as Internet guardian of her privacy but in fact hacked into her Instagram account and stole her private photos, according to federal prosecutors.

In all, Waithe pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of cyberstalking, one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, and one count of computer fraud, aiding and abetting,” according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy’s office.

Waithe admitted that he not only stole images from the victims social media accounts, he also exchanged them with others on the Internet. He also posed as women who were overseeing a “body development” study that he falsely claimed was protected by HIPAA, the federal medical privacy law, according to prosecutors.

“Waithe’s victims are now nurses, teachers, dieticians, coaches, and graduate students. And they live in constant fear that they will hear from someone about explicit photos on the internet, or that as part of a grad school or job application someone will conduct the wrong Google search,” prosecutors wrote.

One of Waithe’s victims described the impact on her life. “Instead of being coached that year, I was targeted, groomed, preyed on, and repeatedly violated. He stole my phone, my photos, and my right to privacy...The pain and emotional damage I’ve endured over the past several years is immeasurable. It has haunted me through every new [phase] of my life, always existing like a black cloud plotting its next storm. I constantly feel violated, used, and fearful.”

Waithe, 30 and a Chicago resident, was a track and field coach at Northeastern, Penn State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Tennessee and Concordia University Chicago, according to federal prosecutors.





