Emerald Neck Conservancy argues in court to temporarily halt White Stadium development at Franklin Park

“You cannot change a piece of real estate… and then turn back the clock if we all got it wrong,” said Edward Colbert, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, in court Wednesday. “It will be too late, there will be no remedy at that time.”

Attorneys for a local environmental group and several Boston residents urged a state judge Wednesday to temporarily halt any action on a project that would redevelop White Stadium in Franklin Park for use by Boston Public School students and a new professional women’s soccer team , out of concern the city could move to demolish the existing facility in the coming weeks.

The hearing for a preliminary injunction in Suffolk County Superior Court was the first in the lawsuit the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a nonprofit that acts as a steward of the historic Franklin Park, and at least 20 residents filed against the city of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, and others involved in the project.

They argue that by housing a professional sports team, the project would “illegally” convert the public land to private use, which the city’s lawyers vehemently disputed.

White Stadium was originally built in the 1940′s by the George Robert White Fund, a permanent public charitable trust that still owns the facility and some surrounding parkland, though it is managed by the city.

The site is designated for use by Boston Public Schools students and the general public, but has been in significant disrepair for decades. Though the city has previously considered projects to renovate the stadium, none have come to fruition.

Gary Ronan, a lawyer representing the city, argued against an injunction that would temporarily halt White Stadium redevelopment project. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Last year, the city sought out proposals to overhaul the stadium, and only received one from Boston Unity Soccer Partners, which got the green light from the National Women’s Soccer League to form a new professional women’s soccer team for Boston.

While the details of the project are still being decided, the initial proposal outlines a complete overhaul of the 10,000 seat stadium, with additions including professional locker rooms, corporate suites, commercial kitchens and concessions spaces, and a media room.

It would also develop about 60,000 square feet of land outside the stadium, known as “The Grove,” into an event space that could include an entry plaza, outdoor seating, and accommodations for food and drink vendors. According to the lawsuit, the city intends to funnel $50 million into the project, with Boston Unity Soccer Partners committing $30 million.

The stadium would be reserved for 20 home games and 20 practice sessions for the professional women’s soccer team from April to November, and otherwise be available for use by Boston Public Schools athletic teams, the general public, and community events.

However, Colbert argued Wednesday that the proposal violates the conditions of the George Robert White Fund, as well as Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution, also known as The Public Lands Preservation Act.

“The concern is that this site in Franklin Park will no longer be exclusively available to residents of Boston, period, if this project is allowed to go through because it will become a privately run operation of this professional soccer team, instead of being a space available for Boston residents as it always has been,” Colbert said to the Globe in an interview Wednesday.

Gary Ronan, one of the lawyers representing the city of Boston in the case, argued in court Wednesday that representation is “inaccurate.”

Ronan said that bringing a professional women’s soccer team to Boston would be a “tremendous additional public benefit,” and Boston Public Schools students, summer camps, and important community events would still get priority use over the space.

In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed the lawsuit, saying because of the current condition of the stadium, Boston Public Schools student athletes and the general public have limited access to the facility, and this renovation project would triple the amount of time the community can use it.

“Anyone who’s been to the stadium knows how badly we need to reinvest in it, it’s just unacceptable,” she said, adding that the professional team would only use 10% of the total hours the stadium will be available. “We never would have signed on to any kind of deal that would have at all diminished our city and especially our young people’s access. If anything, this is the opportunity to really deliver something that we would have no other way of delivering.”

Both sides acknowledged the need for a timely decision on the matter on Wednesday.

Colbert emphasized any demolition or construction should be paused until a court can determine whether the proposal violates the law.

Lawyers for the city argued that any delay that could prevent the stadium being ready for the team to participate in the start of the professional women’s soccer season in the fall of 2026, could jeopardize the project in its entirety.

The judge on Wednesday did not make any decisions from the bench, but announced her intent to issue a ruling in the next two to three weeks, after both sides submit responses to Wednesday’s arguments.

A court hearing on the redevelopment of White Stadium, which would include a soccer field used by a professional women's team and Boston school students, drew a packed crowd Wednesday at Suffolk County Superior Court. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

