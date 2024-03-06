Teen charged with triple murder in Northfield, N.H., floats insanity defense

Eric Sweeney is being tried as an adult on charges that he fatally shot 25-year-old Kassandra R. Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney, and 23-month-old Mason Sweeney inside their home.

The public defenders assigned to Eric Sweeney’s case notified the court on Friday that they may invoke an insanity defense at trial, which is currently set to begin with jury selection in November. Their defense strategy isn’t set in stone, so they could still withdraw it later on.

Defense attorneys representing a 17-year-old charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the 2022 shooting deaths of his sister-in-law and two young nephews at their home in Northfield, N.H., are preparing to argue their client is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defendant’s brother, Sean M. Sweeney — who authorities say was at work when his wife and sons were gunned down — had called police in the weeks before the slayings to report concerns about his brother. He told police about strange comments and concerning behavior, including several weapons being hidden around the property.

The timeline assembled by investigators suggests Kassanda Sweeney recorded a lighthearted video of her two sons and sent it to her husband mere minutes before the shooting. The suspected murder weapon came from a safe in the couple’s bedroom.

If convicted, Eric Sweeney faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

If he were to succeed with an insanity defense, however, he would be admitted to a psychiatric facility and might ultimately get an opportunity to be discharged, according to criminal defense attorney Anthony Naro, who isn’t involved in Eric Sweeney’s case but who has raised an insanity defense on behalf of other clients.

Naro said an individual who is found not guilty by reason of insanity would typically be admitted for at least a year to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Secure Psychiatric Unit, where authorities would assess the person’s dangerousness. Then the court could allow the individual to “step down” to the New Hampshire Hospital for further treatment and evaluation, he said.

While the possibility of an eventual discharge may be unrealistic for some individuals, Naro said, others could demonstrate enough progress and stability to secure a conditional release into the community, with further monitoring and treatment.

Naro said an insanity defense makes sense only for those facing the most serious of charges in New Hampshire, so it’s not terribly common. While questions about a defendant’s competency to stand trial pertain to their mental state during court proceedings, an insanity defense is based on their mental state at the time of the crime, he said.

“It’s a hard defense to pursue,” he added.

Court records indicate Eric Sweeney has spent at least a portion of his pre-trial detention at the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, a secure facility in Manchester for detainees from ages 13 to 17. His public defenders did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment about the insanity defense.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice said prosecutors are experienced in responding to insanity defenses and could not comment on any expected arguments or trial tactics in a pending case.

