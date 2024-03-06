‘The Karen Read case lit a match and started a wildfire.’ Canton split over high-profile prosecution.

It’s likely Canton has never seen anything quite like the case of Karen Read, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, a town resident and Boston police officer, after a night of heavy drinking. People on both sides agree that the controversy has deeply divided the town of 24,600 south of Boston. And they also agree on this: The protests reflect broad skepticism, if not an outright repudiation, of the town’s government and Police Department.

CANTON — Protesters march in town and carry signs that say “Free Karen Read.” Ties between families and longtime friends are torn. Witnesses are vilified online by a controversial blogger, demonstrators sometimes record altercations with residents. And many just keep quiet to avoid blowback over the controversy.

Advertisement

“The Karen Read case lit a match and started a wildfire, and that fire spread quickly,” said the Rev. John Tamilio III, the longtime pastor of the Congregational Church of Canton. “I don’t know how much of that fuel existed before the death of John O’Keefe, but the ‘Free Karen Read’ people do feel that there is corruption at every level in town.”

Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer during a snowstorm in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him for dead. Read, 43, contends she is the innocent victim of a coverup by Canton police and local prosecutors seeking to pin O’Keefe’s death on her and protect the true killer or killers.

The charge of conspiracy has ripped a fissure in Canton, with supporters of Read picking apart the police case in minute detail and making emotional calls for her prosecution to end.

Rita Lombardi, 63, has helped organize demonstrations in support of Read.

For Lombardi, who is running for Canton’s Select Board, the defense of Read is personal: “If I don’t stand for her, who will stand for me?”

Advertisement

The controversy over Read’s case has also spilled over into a broader suspicion of local government, including Canton police.

Confrontations between Read supporters and local leaders caused the Canton Select Board to suspend public comment at its meeting for a period last fall. Then, at a contentious Town Meeting in November, residents approved an outside investigation into Canton police. Meanwhile, Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy and the Boston office of the FBI are also conducting their own inquiry into the murder prosecution, a move that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said left him “mystified.”

Another Read supporter, Gail White, 69, said the protests are bigger than the criminal case itself. They are “giving people the energy and strength to speak up. We are sick of the lies and deceit,” she said.

All sides say that Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, has added fuel to the fire by his outspoken support for Read and his aggressive coverage.

Prosecutors have accused Kearney of going further than reporting. They have indicted him on charges including witness tampering and have also alleged Read orchestrated Kearney’s coverage and shared nonpublic information with the blogger.

According to prosecutors, after Read struck O’Keefe outside a Fairview Road home, she returned to the scene hours later and found O’Keefe. They said that in the presence of a paramedic she said: “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him.” They said O’Keefe’s DNA was found on the broken tail light of Read’s vehicle, and investigators found microscopic bits of red and clear plastic on his clothing.

Advertisement

Read’s lawyers assert O’Keefe was not struck by the car. They say he entered the fellow police officer’s home and was beaten and attacked by a German shepherd, then his body was found later that morning in a snowbank.

“We know who did it,” Read said in May 2023. “We know who spearheaded this coverup. I was the only one trying to save his life.”

Read, who is charged with second-degree murder, is scheduled to go on trial April 16.

Tamilio is concerned the divisiveness shows no signs of easing up.

He has considered holding a community event to help promote healing, he said. But now is not the time, he concluded, as he worries that would only “embolden people” and make things worse.

“I think the real harm is that it’s making people very suspicious of one another and driving people, including longtime friends who are friends no longer, onto opposite sides of this issue,” said Tamilio, adding that public discourse over the case has grown raw and angry at times.

“The golden rule seems to be absent right now in our community, and that seems saddest of all,” he said.

The controversy stands to put its stamp on the upcoming town election, scheduled for April 2.

Two Select Board incumbents — Thomas Theodore and Michael Loughran — are opposed by challengers Lombardi and Patricia “Trish” Boyden, who are both critical of the town’s response to the Read case.

Advertisement

Trish Boyden, 60, a lifelong Canton resident is running for the first time for Select Board in Canton over concern about police conduct and local government transparency in the wake of the Karen Read case. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Boyden, 60, who co-owns a local stone masonry company, said she supports the outside review of the Police Department.

“We do support our local police. But I also want police who are there to serve and protect, and not perhaps cover things up, perhaps do a shoddy job,” Boyden said. “They’re going to find nothing, then we can all rest easy, or they’ll find something [and] we’ll implement changes to make it a better force. And my question is, what’s wrong with that?”

Lombardi, who has lived in Canton for decades, pledged to reunify the town, if elected.

“My first thing is to bring this community back together and bring us joy again, and bring transparency in our government and our leadership,” she said.

Lombardi said the demonstrations that began with the Read case will likely continue, regardless of the outcome: “I believe this is a movement that can sweep this country and get us back on course, to be a great country,” she said.

Theodore, who is running for a third term, said the town supports an outside review of the Police Department but rejects claims of wholesale corruption within Canton’s government. He urged people to allow the judicial system to do its work and debate the issue with civil discussion.

“Why can’t we get back to that point, instead [of launching] attacks on certain people?” Theodore said. “We have to get away from that. We have to stop doing this, but it hasn’t stopped.”

Advertisement

Many people here keep their opinions to themselves out of concern they will become the target of harassment, but it’s clear that Read has become a celebrity of sorts.

On Sunday, a few dozen demonstrators protested along Providence Highway near Legacy Place in Dedham, holding up signs bearing messages “Free Karen Read” and “Truth & Justice for John.” Many driving by beeped their horns, and the protesters responded with cheers.

Among them was White, who posed with another woman for a selfie while White held up pro-Read signs.

On Saturday afternoon, clusters of men talking and laughing, packed in a bar fell quiet when asked about the case. (“I’m out!” said one man, whose eyes widened at the mention of Read’s name.) In the library, a woman told a reporter: “I don’t trust the media.”

And in one store, a worker said, “I have a strong opinion, but I just can’t give it to you.”

Kevin McCormick, 67, who owns Kevin Michaels Men’s Fine Clothing and Richard Lewis Formal Wear, described himself as a supporter of law enforcement and the town.

He worried that the controversy will only continue, even after the Read case is concluded, he said.

“I’m fed up with it,” McCormick said. “It’s a town divided. ... People can say whatever they want, and they can get away with it.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.