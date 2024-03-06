Kelly Ayotte, who broke with Donald Trump in 2016, endorses his 2024 bid

Ayotte said the 2024 race for the White House is now a choice between Trump and President Biden, and she has chosen Trump.

Although she refrained from issuing an endorsement earlier, Ayotte has said since she entered the gubernatorial race that she would support whichever presidential candidate wins the GOP nomination, even if that meant supporting Trump, who notably lost her backing shortly before the 2016 election.

Former US senator Kelly Ayotte, who’s running for New Hampshire governor, added her name Wednesday to the list of Republicans endorsing Donald J. Trump now that he’s their party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“Under President Biden, our country’s safety and prosperity have diminished and it is apparent that Biden’s cognitive decline renders him unfit to serve another four years,” she said. “Regardless of who is elected president, my priority will always be the people of New Hampshire and as governor, I look forward to fighting for them every day to keep our state safe, prosperous, and free.”

Ayotte withdrew her support from Trump in 2016 following the revelation of an “Access Hollywood” tape in which he could be heard boasting about groping women without their consent. “I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women,” she said at the time.

Ayotte fell out of Trump’s favor and narrowly lost her bid for reelection that year, but went on to guide his first Supreme Court nominee through the confirmation process.

Ayotte’s current opponent in the GOP gubernatorial primary, former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, has eagerly associated his candidacy with that of the former president, endorsing him at a campaign rally in Durham in December. Morse referred sarcastically Wednesday to Ayotte’s endorsement of Trump as a “real profile in courage.”

Dante Scala, a political science and international affairs professor at the University of New Hampshire, said former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s decision to suspend her campaign Wednesday, after she lost all but one Super Tuesday contest to Trump, surely triggered “a sigh of relief” from Ayotte’s camp.

“The longer Haley was able to persist in her challenge to Trump, the more of a problem Ayotte’s non-endorsement of Trump would become,” he said.

With her perfunctory endorsement out of the way, Ayotte can turn her attention to campaigning on her core topics related to immigration and crime, Scala said. Those issues are important to voters likely to participate in the Republican primary on Sept. 10, and they could translate well into the Nov. 6 general election as well, he added.

Democrats, meanwhile, are emphasizing messages around reproductive health care and abortion rights, Scala said, as they hope to reprise the political successes they reaped following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

“What more could they ask for than a repeat of 2022?” he said.

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, who’s running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, faulted Ayotte for her willingness to support “a twice-impeached, criminally indicted, disgraced former president who bragged about assaulting women.”

Warmington predicted New Hampshire voters will reject Trump and his supporters this fall.

“Kelly knew Trump was wrong in 2016 when she wrote in Mike Pence’s name,” she said, “and he has only gotten worse.”

Trump was recently ordered to pay $88.3 million after being found responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll over her claims that he had sexually assaulted her. He’s also facing 91 charges across four criminal indictments, including two cases related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.

Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who’s also running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, said Ayotte and Morse are both “falling in line behind his dangerous agenda that threatens New Hampshire families, reproductive freedom, and our democracy.” She said Ayotte’s support for Trump shows she’s “too weak to stand up for Granite Staters.”

Governor Chris Sununu — who has called Trump “[expletive] crazy,” and who served as Haley’s chief evangelist on the campaign trail — has, much like Ayotte, said he will support the GOP presidential nominee. In a statement Wednesday, he called Haley “a Patriot and a friend,” lauding her campaign for giving voters “the final say.” He did not immediately issue a statement backing Trump.

Sununu’s electoral successes have shown it’s possible, Scala said, for a Republican gubernatorial candidate to draw support from split-ticket voters who opposed Trump in the presidential race. The question for whoever wins the GOP gubernatorial race, he said, may be whether they can replicate Sununu’s success.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.