Vermont State Police investigating shooting of Fall River, Mass., man at home in Enosburg

An 18-year-old Fall River man was shot Tuesday night in Enosburg, Vt. and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

“The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at a private residence on Sampsonville Road in the town of Enosburg,” state police said in a press release Wednesday.

Police responded around 8:55 p.m. to the home where the man had been shot in the “lower body,” officials said.