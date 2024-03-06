Vermont State Police investigating shooting of Fall River, Mass., man at home in Enosburg

An 18-year-old Fall River man was shot Tuesday night in Enosburg, Vt. and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
“The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at a private residence on Sampsonville Road in the town of Enosburg,” state police said in a press release Wednesday.
Police responded around 8:55 p.m. to the home where the man had been shot in the “lower body,” officials said.
“The victim reported he was shot by an unknown individual who then fled on foot,” the press release said. “A subsequent search of the area for the reported shooter was unsuccessful.”
The man was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, police said.
The incident is still under investigation, and there were no other details on the shooting, according to Adam Silverman, a spokesperson for the Vermont State Police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the state police barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online.
