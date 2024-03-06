Massachusetts election maps: See how Trump and Biden’s support has changed since 2016

But a closer look at the town-by-town results in Massachusetts as of Wednesday morning, with 91 percent of precincts reporting, offers some hints at the 2024 electorate: Trump continues to struggle with suburban voters, and Biden did not see a large erosion of support among Democratic voters.

The results of the races across the 15 states (and one territory) that held elections on Tuesday yielded few surprises. Trump easily defeated his only remaining challenger, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, across all but one state – Vermont – while Biden encountered little resistance from those seeking to challenge his nomination or send a message.

The results of Super Tuesday all but solidified what has been increasingly apparent in recent months: The nation is headed for second presidential election featuring Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Trump fared worse in the suburbs in 2024 than he did in 2016 — but gained support in Southeastern Mass.

In 2016, the last time there was an open Republican primary, Trump dominated a very crowded Republican presidential primary field: He swept all but a handful of towns (mostly in Boston’s wealthy MetroWest suburbs) and defeated his closest rival, former Ohio governor John Kasich, by about 30 points statewide. In 2024, Trump’s support has eroded among Republicans in some places and solidified in others. Haley’s support was more widespread in MetroWest, and she flipped towns like Newton, Belmont, and Lexington. Trump’s former UN ambassador also had pockets of support in Western Mass. and the South Shore — she won both Hingham and Cohasset.

Overall, Trump defeated Haley in Massachusetts by 23 points as of the latest results on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.





Trump’s strongest towns in Massachusetts

Looking at how Trump’s share of the vote has changed since 2016, Looking at how Trump’s share of the vote has changed since 2016, two things become clear: Trump enjoys strong support in many Southeastern Massachusetts towns. New Bedford is a particularly striking example: Trump won nearly 80 percent of the Republican vote there on Tuesday, compared to 58 percent in 2016. But Trump also made big gains in Gateway Cities like Lawrence, Springfield, and Holyoke. Another pocket of strong support could be found in the inner North Shore suburbs. Trump cleared 80 percent support in Everett and Revere, and 79 percent in Saugus.

On the Democratic side, a late ‘no preference’ campaign failed to materialize

About nine percent of Democratic voters who cast ballots on Tuesday selected “no preference” as of Wednesday morning. The “no preference” vote was being closely watched after a campaign emerged last week inspired by an effort in Michigan to send a message to Biden over his policies in the Israeli war on Gaza. But according to data compiled by Steve Koczela of the MassINC Polling Group, the “no preference” vote in 2024 was on par with prior Massachusetts elections in which a Democratic incumbent ran for reelection.

In 2012, as Barack Obama ran for reelection, 10 percent of voters selected “no preference,” while about 8 percent did so in 1996 during Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign, according to Koczela, who compiled data from Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office.

Still, the “no preference” campaign saw pockets of stronger support: About 23 percent of Democratic voters selected “no preference” in Somerville, while 17 percent did so in Cambridge as of Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Biden drew more opponents in 2024 than previous Democratic incumbents. But the overall picture remains similar: Biden won Massachusetts with 83 percent of the vote (as of Wednesday morning) in 2024, while Obama and Clinton won with 87 percent in 2012 and 1996, respectively. In 2020, when Trump faced opposition from former governor Bill Weld and former congressman Joe Walsh in the Massachusetts Republican primary, Trump similarly won 87 percent of the vote.

