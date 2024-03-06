Mayor Wu: ‘May have been breach of existing policy’ when 3 year old strapped to chair at Condon School

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but it seems like there may have been a breach of existing policy, and there’s a whole process to really check and clarify and look from all angles to see what happened,” Wu said during an appearance on the “Java With Jimmy” program .

Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that there may have been “a breach of existing policy” when a 3-year-old child with special needs was strapped to a chair last month at the James F. Condon K-8 School , an alarming incident that remains under investigation by Boston Public Schools officials.

Wu’s comments came two days after the child’s mother, Anacelia Cuevas, 30, of Hyde Park, told the Globe she’s “furious” over the way her son was treated.

Anacelia Cuevas, the mother of a 3-year-old special needs student who was restrained in a chair last month at the James F. Condon K-8 School posed for a portrait in her kitchen. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Cuevas said she wasn’t aware of the Feb. 14 incident until about two weeks later, when the state Department of Children and Families called her to say that a report of possible abuse and neglect had been filed after “my son was strapped to a chair.”

Cuevas said a teacher had walked into her son’s classroom and had seen that he was strapped to the chair, according to the child welfare agency’s report. “It was not a mechanical chair for disabled children,” Cuevas said, adding that straps holding her son in the chair were “duct-taped to the floor.”

Boston Public Schools officials are investigating and said Sunday that multiple employees had been placed on leave. A district spokesperson said the child was restrained in a classroom chair using nylon straps and duct tape.

On the radio Wednesday, Wu said family notification protocols will likely be reviewed after the incident, noting the lengthy “lapse” between the restraint and the child’s family being alerted by DCF, rather than BPS officials.

“That chain of who does what when, and how do we make sure that family members are the first to know, that is also a really important part of policy and I think will be looked at here, too,” Wu said.

Superintendent Mary Skipper briefly addressed the controversy at a School Committee budget hearing Monday, calling the situation “deeply concerning.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” Skipper said.

She told the committee that as soon as her administration was made aware of the incident, “we took immediate action and we placed staff members involved on leave.”

The school district did not release the names of the employees placed on leave following the incident, which was first reported by WBZ-TV.

The Boston Teachers Union referred questions to BPS.

A DCF spokesperson confirmed Monday that the agency had received a report of the incident and is investigating.

In a letter to parents with children in pre-kindergarten at the Condon School on Thursday, Region 2 Superintendent Mary Driscoll said the district’s Office of Specialized Services “is in direct contact with the school to support staff with proper district protocols regarding the use of student restraints.”

“I want to reassure you that this matter is being fully addressed consistent with school and district policies,” Driscoll wrote.

Cuevas said Monday that she has removed her son and his twin brother from the Condon, and officials are working on placing them in a different school.

“It’s been a tough week,” she said.

She said she is seeking a school “that gives them the special needs services they [require] and the safety, which is very important right now.”

Wu said during her radio appearance Wednesday that the city’s “most sacred kind of care” is safeguarding its children.

“Any lapse on this front is just something that’s unacceptable,” Wu said, adding that such lapses are taken “extremely seriously and need to have serious consequences as well.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.