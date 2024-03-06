For second time in a week, another explosive ordnance found in Needham

The magnet fishers recovered Wednesday’s ordnance around 11:30 a.m. on Kendrick Street near the Newton town line, Needham police said in a statement.

The State Police Bomb Squad on Wednesday detonated “an unexploded ordnance” that magnet fishers recovered in Needham, the second recovery of military-grade explosives in the town since Friday, authorities said.

The Needham PD said more ordnance was discovered in town Wednesday.

Local police and fire personnel responded and secured the scene until the arrival of the Bomb Squad troopers, according to the statement.

“They have since determined the ordnance will need to be detonated,” police said. “It will be disposed of shortly in an unspecified area of town. You may hear it in town.”

An ordnance is a piece of military artillery or ammunition.

Needham police later said it would be detonated in the area of 135 Pine Street, warning residents there could be a loud explosion.

A State Police spokesperson, David Procopio, confirmed that the ordnance was successfully detonated Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Ordnance had previously been recovered from the Charles River by magnet fishers on Kendrick Street at the Newton line on Friday around 6 p.m.

They pulled up “what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance and placed it on the sidewalk,” police said.

Police and firefighters from both Needham and Newton responded to the scene Friday just off Route 128. The State Police bomb squad was also called in, the statement said.

Needham police said the Friday detonation was successful.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.