Mother, daughter who were shot Tuesday in Worcester have died, police say

In a statement , police in Worcester said the relatives were shot just before 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue. Officers discovered the victims in a parked vehicle.

A mother and daughter who were shot Tuesday in Worcester have both died, police said Wednesday.

“Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance,” police said. “The victims were identified as a mother and her daughter, and they were both pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Police did not identify the mother and daughter or provide their ages. No arrests have been made.

“If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.”

It was the second shooting incident in Worcester in a period of less than 24 hours.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of 2 Main St. and was later taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said in a prior statement.

“Detectives arrived to process the crime scene and begin the follow-up investigation,” police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.