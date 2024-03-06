Narragansett’s plan to limit parking near the beach to 3 hours is hitting roadblocks

Ocean Road, with its picturesque seawall, starts at the town beach, runs past the Coast Guard House, and on to Monahan’s Clam Shack.

That will surely buoy shore access advocates and local businesses in Narragansett who opposed the move. Ocean Road has sweeping sea views and serves as an in-the-know place to park for free for a day at the town beach. The Narragansett Town Council stirred controversy when it voted last year to approve three-hour parking limits on Ocean Road and other streets in the Pier area .

PROVIDENCE — The town of Narragansett’s efforts to limit parking on Ocean Road to three hours are running into some bureaucratic traffic problems.

But Ocean Road, and nearby Narragansett Avenue, are state-owned. The three-hour parking limits on those roads went before the State Traffic Commission, which includes representatives of the state Department of Transportation. And on Wednesday, the panel declined to sign off on the town’s plan for time limits on the state-owned roadways.

According to Jeffrey L’Heureux, a state police captain and the chair of the State Traffic Commission, the members felt they didn’t have enough details about why the town wanted to put the limits in place. They’d also heard from local businesses and others who opposed them. The commission continued the issue for another day — not rejecting the plan, but not accepting it, either. Now it’s up to the town to work things out with opponents or to bring more details forward about why it wants the restrictions.

That might not be the end of the story. Ewa Dzwierzynski, the Narragansett Town Council president, said the town feels RIDOT and the State Traffic Commission have no jurisdiction over local laws on timed parking.

In turn, RIDOT’s lawyer sent a letter to the town’s lawyer saying that no-parking signs need commission approval.

If the town can’t put up no-parking signs, it’s hard to see how a no-parking law could be enforced. After all, how would drivers know they couldn’t park there without a sign?

Dzwierzynski said the town is now considering its next steps. The law was supposed to be seasonal and go into effect from May until September. The Town Council voted recently to order materials for the signage, and the State Traffic Commission vote didn’t touch on the three-hour restrictions on roads that aren’t state-owned. The parking limits on Ocean Road were by far the most controversial part of the plan, with opponents posting mockups of how the stretch would look with big, ugly signs up every few feet.

As to why the town wanted the restrictions, Dzwierzynski said supporters feel like the three-hour limit will help, not hurt, local businesses and make Narragansett more, not less, accessible. Dzwierzynski said while some businesses have raised concerns about the restrictions, others have been in favor. More people will be able to flow through the area if people can’t park for the day, she argued. Also, the town was planning to place signs in such a way on the seawall side of Ocean Road that wouldn’t obstruct views with ugly metal poles every few feet.

“It’s not about excluding anyone,” Dzwierzynski said. “It’s actually an inclusionary policy.”

Some in town beg to differ. Conrad Ferla, who grew up in Narragansett and is now the manager of Narragansett Surf and Skate, said three hours isn’t enough time for a family to park, go to the beach, and then shop in the Pier.

Advertisement

“I saw this as a backdoor way to limit public access to Narragansett Town Beach, which has been an obvious, ongoing agenda for a long time,” Ferla said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.